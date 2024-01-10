Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Video Vault: Villopoto & Dungey Duel at Steel City

January 10, 2024 1:00pm

Back in 2011, "The Ryans" (Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto) were in the middle of an all-time title showdown along with Chad Reed for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With two rounds to go, it really could go either way between Dungey and Villopoto and the duo provided us with an all-time classic battle for the win in the first moto at Steel City. After a close fight for the whole moto, Dungey just about had the upper hand coming to the checkered flag, but Villopoto had other plans. Relive the full moto from 2011 Steel City 450 Moto 1 right now!

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now