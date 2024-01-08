RJ in the preseason media sessions I think we talked a little bit about how the 250 class is just a hard reset this season and now you've got the early moment. Do you feel that? Do you feel like it was really important to establish yourself, and get this one?

Not at all because I know how fast it can change and how up and down it is. So yeah, just go to the same plan this week, you know, the same plan we had all season long or all off season. Stay level headed and take next weekend the same as we took this weekend. Stay in the fight, give myself a chance to win there, awesome. If it's not take what the night gives me. Yeah, I'm getting up there in age so I kind of learned that, and in times I learned it the hard way. So yeah, and just try to enjoy this, especially enjoy an Anaheim 1 victory, which was massive. Actually, I just found out this weekend that our team manager [Nate Ramsey] has two Anaheim 1 wins. I feel bad because I thought Nate's only had one win his whole career and then I find out he's had about 14! [Laughs].

Jordan and then RJ, if you guys can both answer this, Jordan first, you guys have been racing each other forever. I can think of going back to Milestone when Mike LaRocco was your [GEICO Honda] team manager. You guys were doing scrimmages. How is it to battle with a guy that you know really well? You've raced against for 7, 8, maybe 10 years at this point. How is it in that mindset? You know, he's probably not gonna do something sketchy, but he's gonna go for it just as bad as you want

Jordon: If you think we’re sketchy now, you should have seen us on the scrimmage days in 2015! [Laughs]

RJ: I don’t know how we survived! I don’t know how we’re still here right now!

Jordon: It's good. You know what you're gonna get with him. He's gonna be fast every night. He's gonna do the big lines. He’s gonna get good starts. He's gonna put himself in good position. So you just have to try and be better. We actually got tangled up in the second turn and all of us both got stuck and had to untangle our bikes. But he made some really good passes in the beginning and just kinda checked out. So, yeah, maybe you have to work on a little bit on the intensity to match his first few laps.

RJ: We have the same respect for each other and then it shows up on the race track. You know you're gonna get the best from both of us. I told him like, “Man, I hate racing you!” We're both gonna try to kill ourselves just to try to win. Like it doesn't matter. And yeah we had to battle there in the heat race. I knew I had to make it happen quick there in that main event to try to get away. It's cool that we're battling for wins at Anaheim 1. Eight years ago we were on the same team, came in as rookies and both had our struggles.

Jordon: Battling to not be the slowest guy at the track those days. [Laughs]

RJ: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. We made it through the whoops on the gnarly days, which was a surprise! [Laughs]