Road 2 Recovery Foundation's Support Page for Christopher Prebula

Christopher has been on strict bed rest, unable to walk but retains movement and feeling. His medical team has prescribed a 5-6 week course of physical therapy, details of which are currently being finalized. Despite having insurance coverage, the financial burden of Christopher's extended hospital stay and the extensive physical therapy he requires is expected to be daunting. The inability to work during his recovery only adds to the financial strain.

Christopher's dedication to racing is well-known, with his heart and soul deeply embedded in the sport. The Road 2 Recovery Foundation encourages those who can to contribute to his recovery to donate through Christopher's R2R Cause Page (here). Your contributions will aid his rehabilitation and ensure he receives the best care possible. Messages of hope and healing are welcome as well.

Please visit Road 2 Recovery for more information on how to support Christopher Prebula.