Road 2 Recovery Foundation's Support Page for Christopher Prebula
The following is a press release from Road 2 Recovery:
Road 2 Recovery Foundation Open’s Donation Support Page for Christopher Prebula
POWAY, Calif. - In early December, professional Supercross racer Christopher Prebula suffered severe injuries during a routine practice session for the 2024 Supercross season at a Supercross track in Hemet, California. On December 8, Christopher encountered a challenging rhythm section, resulting in a high-impact crash. This accident led to multiple serious injuries, including fractures of the right clavicle and the AC joint, multiple right vertebrae fractures with compression of the T3 to T5, and a punctured lung.
Initially taken to a local hospital, it was quickly decided Christopher required a transfer to a level 1 trauma center due to the severity of his injuries. After being stable a few days, he underwent surgery on December 11 to address his right clavicle, replacing a previously installed clavicle plate from a prior injury with a larger 10-hole plate. Currently, no additional surgeries are scheduled, though his medical team is closely monitoring his condition.
Christopher has been on strict bed rest, unable to walk but retains movement and feeling. His medical team has prescribed a 5-6 week course of physical therapy, details of which are currently being finalized. Despite having insurance coverage, the financial burden of Christopher's extended hospital stay and the extensive physical therapy he requires is expected to be daunting. The inability to work during his recovery only adds to the financial strain.
Christopher's dedication to racing is well-known, with his heart and soul deeply embedded in the sport. The Road 2 Recovery Foundation encourages those who can to contribute to his recovery to donate through Christopher's R2R Cause Page (here). Your contributions will aid his rehabilitation and ensure he receives the best care possible. Messages of hope and healing are welcome as well.
Please visit Road 2 Recovery for more information on how to support Christopher Prebula.