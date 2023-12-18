The following press release is from Fly Racing:

Western Power Sports is proud to introduce Fly Racing’s Grassroots Giveback, a program designed to support those that need it most. With so many passionate enthusiasts, hoping to continue their love for riding, opportunities to help are more important than ever. Fly Racing and grassroots efforts have been synonymous since the brand’s inception in 1998. As we steam towards 2024, Fly Racing hopes to continue the gift of giving all year long. Below are a few of the projects Fly Racing joined during the 2023 calendar year.

Fly Racing Partner Projects in 2023:

CORBA

Long Island Mountain Bike Festival

Southeastern MX

Howie Dain Roger That Racing

Road 2 Recovery

Johnson May

Foxtailers SX

SIDRA

Grand Total Donation: $32,776.57

Testimonials:

"We are on the rev limiter with wide open gratitude to partner with Fly Racing. It is a game changer in regard to the positive outreach HDRT has in the motorsports community. Ensuring riders have proper safety equipment is one of our fundamental goals and FLY Racing is helping us achieve that in a big way. We look forward to the growth of the flat track and motocross communities in the Midwest thanks, in part, to FLY Racing's partnership!"

-Kaitlynn Osberg, HDRT

"Thank you so much for this AMAZING donation to R2R! We received all the boxes last week, and I don't have the words to explain how generous this donation is and the impact it will have on our foundation. THANK YOU!!”

-Lori Armstead, Road 2 Recovery