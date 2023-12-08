If you don’t have time to watch any Grinch-themed media this holiday season, don’t fret, we’ve got words from the crankiest rider in the pits, Filthy Phil Nicoletti, right here. Next to The Philth, The Grinch looks like one of Santa’s elves! That’s especially true this week, as Phil spreads his own cantankerous brand of holiday resentment on topics like rider merchandise, vet tracks, and smokey clutches.

As always, be sure to send your questions about racing, politics, or family values, to Phil@racerxonline.com. Now, let's get to this week's questions.

Hey there,

How come there are not many riders who have their own merch line? I’ve bought a hat from your page but am bummed that there isn’t much else. I feel like riders could really capitalize on their successes from marketing themselves with their own lines. Thanks for kickin’ ass on and off the track!

Merch is a pain in the ass honestly. You are married to the game with that stuff. Is it good? Yes. But when you have to take on the inventory, pack it, ship it, etc., it’s a pain in the ass. I keep it basic with a few hats and shirts. If you overload your inventory and then you don’t move it, then it’s stuck in garage. Yes, there are other ways to do it, with print on demand and shit, but then your margins aren’t as good. I also do not make enough money to have someone handle it all for me. If we could truly sell from our semis on race days, that would really help. That’s not taking a dig at Feld or Mx Sports, it’s just hard to sell something in a Moto Tees trailer when there are 20 different kinds of shirts. Every rider gets the right to sell their swag in that trailer, but you lose a lot of your margin when you do that. I can sell 20 hats a week out of my own Shopify, and keep my margins. Or I can sell 20 out of the T-shirt vendors and lose my margins. It’s a double-edged sword. Hats, for me, are very simple and easy. Great quality hat. Not some cheese dick style stuff that some guys offer and you wear once. I will pay more for my hat quality so it’s worth it. I also want the people to be able to wear it out and about, not just at the races. So, look for a new hat to be dropping here soon.

Phil

Editor’s note: To get your hands on some the Filthiest merch of all, head to philnicoletti.com.