Welcome to Racerhead, where the countdown to Anaheim 1 continues. As far as the off- off-season goes, this was actually the busiest week, as Feld Motor Sports held their annual media day at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, which of course is where the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will launch of January 6, 2024, now less than 30 days away. As a matter of fact, the Dirt Wurx crew is already bringing dirt into the stadium to begin the process of building out the first track of the 2024 season—the 50th season of AMA Supercross. This week also marked several team shoots and introductions, so we had members of the Racer X team out there to participate. More on that further down.

This weekend also marks the annual Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing (GNCC) banquets here in Morgantown, West Virginia, with the ATV awards this evening the motorcycle riders being honored tomorrow night. GNCC will also be celebrating its 50th year in 2024, and they just announced the ’24 schedule earlier this afternoon.

Also celebrating 50 years recently were both the Yamaha YZ and the Kawasaki KX models, both of which were rolled out in production for the first time in 1974. If you’re keeping score at home and trying to figure out what else happened in the motorcycle industry in 1974, here are a few more interesting developments:

Fox Racing was founded in 1974 by brothers Geoff and Bob Fox.

The 125 AMA National Motocross Championships were ran for the first time, with Marty Smith winning the title on Honda’s brand new CR125 Elsinore.

Team Honda made the switch from silver motorcycles to red by the end of the ’74 season.

Both the Hangtown Classic and the RedBud National were on the AMA Pro Motocross schedule for the first time.

Houston-based PACE Motorsports, ran by the late Allen Becker, held the first MX race inside the Houston Astrodome in as part of the nascent AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross, what we now know as Monster Energy Supercross, and through a series of acquisitions and sales, PACE Motorsports is now Feld Entertainment.

Racer Productions—now known as MX Sports Pro Racing—held its first AMA Pro Motocross at Appalachia Lake in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, in 1974…

Evel Knievel tried (and failed) to jump the Snake River Canyon in his Sky Cycle X-2 rocket.

The Finnish company Yoko released the first nylon motocross pants, the beginning of the end for "leathers."

Another interesting thing about 1974 was the number of motorcycle manufacturers competing in AMA SX/MX. By that point all four Japanese OEMS were participating, as was Canadian brand Can-Am, Germany’s Maico, Spanish brands Bultaco, Montesa and Ossa, Husqvarnas from Sweden, the Czech-made CZ, as well as Penton motorcycles, which were rebranded KTMs from Austria that John Penton brought to America. (And during that fall’s Trans-AMA Series Harry Everts showed up on an Austria-made Puch.) Add it all up, and it was a lot more non-Japanese brands than the actual Japanese brands…

It was along those same lines that Blake Wharton posed a very interesting question in a text message yesterday: When was the last time there were more European manufacturers involved in SX/MX than the "Big Four" from Japanese? With the British brand Triumph and Spanish-made Beta joining the KTM Group's three brands, the seesaw will go past even as soon as either Triumph comes out with a 450 or Beta brings out a 250. So, I hopped over to the Racer X Vault to see what a random race looked like in, say, 1976. The AMA Supercross series opener in Daytona, and all four Japanese brands were there, with Tony DiStefano winning on his Suzuki. But in the 25 riders listed in the main event results, the other brands included Canada-made Can-Am (third-place Jimmy Ellis), then-Swedish-made Husqvarna (sixth-place Kent Howerton and ninth-place Brad Lackey), Germany's Maico (12th place Gaylon Mosier), Mexico's Ammex-Islo (19th place Gary Jones), Spanish-made Bultaco (21st place Sam Dayton), and finally 24th place "Rocket" Rex Staten on the American-made Harley-Davidson.

Fast forward three years to the '79 Daytona SX, when it was the fifth round of the rapidly expanding series. This time Tony DiStefano was riding a Can-Am, one of three in what was now a 41-rider main event field (the biggest main event field in AMA Supercross history). There were also four Maicos out there, but none finished in the top 20 for points. Rather, it was Pennsylvania's Ken Adams (23rd), Pennsylvania's Gary Pustelak (27th), Ohio's Denny Swartz (30th), and Georgia's John Grant (35th). Finally, there was a single Husqvarna in the field, 28th place Mark Robillard from Massachusetts. Three non-Japanese brands means that the aforementioned seesaw shifted somewhere in the late seventies.

Anyway, let’s get into media day and all that it entailed, after we show off this week’s Supercross Countdown Jerseys by Josh Gagnon…