The holidays are upon us, which means it’s time to hang with family, including that one uncle who everyone “loves.” We’re talking about Uncle Phil Nicoletti, of course, and just like your swashbuckling uncle, Uncle Phil begrudgingly dispenses information and advice whenever asked, some of which is incredibly wise, the rest is ridiculous, but it’s all always comedy gold.

As always, be sure to send your questions about racing, politics, or family values, to Phil@racerxonline.com. Now, let's get to this week's questions.

Sacred and all-powerful Phil,

Some of my riding buddies and I are also in our own fantasy football league. I know you probably care about football as much as you care about the week’s talking points from the Left, but that’s okay, I still think you can help with our situation. You see, we still haven’t come up with a proper punishment for losing, and since your nickname actually contains the word Filthy, we thought you’d be perfect for picking out a nasty consequence. So what should it be? Race a GNCC with no clutch lever? Ask Weege for tech tips? Wear a Vince Friese jersey for a year every time we ride? Can’t wait to hear what you come up with.

-Carefree Karl

Karl,

Ahh mannnnn. Well, asking Weege for tech tips puts you in danger, so I would highly advise you not to do that one if you truly care about your friend. I feel like punishment shouldn’t last longer than a day. Going over a jump on a bike prepped by Weege could be life changing in the worst way.

To stick someone in a Friese jersey every time he rides is just cruel. Only because he wouldn’t be able to mimic Vince’s tactics on the track—I don’t think your buddy has that in him. But I like the idea of him running a GNCC with no clutch lever. That’s a pretty good one. It’s for one day, and he’ll be miserable for two or three hours. They would have to wear a GoPro, because they will end up being a YouTube star from all the carnage. He has to finish the race, too. If they DNF the race, they must go to another GNCC until the race is complete. Maybe throw a beer chug between every pit stop as well. A strong beer too, like 7-8 percent abv. Catch a buzz, then maneuver the trees and hills with no clutch. ALL F$&@?!/ TIME footage! No slipper clutch is allowed either. Let me know when this happens, or send an update because that would be worth following!

