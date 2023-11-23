Prado-Cross

You don’t have to be a fan of MXGP to know who Jorge Prado is. The reigning MXGP champion has been hanging in the Unites States, too, and has been seen practicing supercross at the KTM test track. Word is, there’s a chance he’ll make an appearance in a few supercross races at the beginning of the season. This will-he won’t-he drama will keep things interesting throughout the month of December. Yes, we’ve seen some European riders struggle with supercross at first, but Prado is a champion, and one thing champions don’t do is phone it in. It he races, it’s going to be very exciting to see where he fits in with the rest of the boys.

Triumph!

Triumph entering the AMA fray with an all-new motorcycle is one the best pieces of news we’ve heard all year. More motorcycles in dealerships to choose from, and more employment opportunities in the pits for riders and team personnel. There’re so many wins in that sentence we lost count! [Editor’s note: It’s two, Hansel. Two.] Will the new team vie for a championship in their first season? Most likely not, but they do have extremely solid riders in the form of Joey Savatgy (who is underrated and will be racing the 250 class in AMA Motocross with the team in a few months) and Jalek Swoll. Ricky Carmichael has also been heavily involved with the program, so you know it’s a legit effort. Let’s see what happens when they line up!

Shimoda, Kitchen, and Vohland

The title to this entry sounds like the beginning of a joke about three factory riders walking into a bar. In fact, someone come up with something and put it in the comments below, please. Seriously though, anytime top-tier riders change teams, especially ones like Jo Shimoda (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Honda HRC), Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to Pro Circuit), and Max Vohland (KTM to Pro Circuit), who have all, at times, seemed like they were on the verge of stepping up to the next level, it’s a big deal. Will the team changes be just what this trio of riders needs to level up?

New Kawi, Who ‘Dis?

If you watched MXGP at all in 2023 you probably noticed Romain Febvre laying the smack down on his Kawasaki. Well, that wasn’t the same bike that Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo had in 2023 (MXGP operates under different rules regarding equipment), but they will be competing on that machine in 2024. Anderson is a 450SX champion and had a big resurgence in 2022. Cianciarulo is ridiculously fast also and could be poised to have a breakout season of his own. Will the new machinery be enough to propel the Kawi boys back to the winner’s circle?

Bonus: Your own riding season! (Mitch Kendra)

Okay Hansel, enough with all the talk about the fast guys who get paid to race. Us slow, weekend warriors now get our time to shine! For those working in the moto industry, there are several pros and cons. Getting paid to travel to and cover AMA Supercross and Motocross races is a pro. Being away from family and friends and losing your weekends is a con (although, let’s be honest I cannot complain about much more than this). While you would think we get to ride all the time, that is not the case. Maybe test riders like Kris Keefer or Motocross Action Magazine’s Josh Mosiman to name a few, get to ride rather frequently, us non-test riders are much more limited in when we get to ride and for how long. Throw in that the off-season is only a few short months and right when it starts, East Coast weather becomes winter season, the riding is more sparce than you’d imagine. Although slow to begin with and rusty between days at the track, those days we do get are awesome. Being at the track on practice days, racing events such as Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events, vintage races, and my personal favorite, the annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming, bring me, my fiancé Caity, my family, and my good friends out to the track for some fun times. I am sure you have your own races, tracks, and friends you enjoying seeing at your local events. Even when your results aren’t great or your riding isn’t the best, if you leave healthy you probably had a great time. And I do not take those days for granted, especially on this holiday. Cheers to more (and safe) seat time for me—and you—in 2024.