You won the second one and then you made bike changes?

I made a little change just because I made a change going into the second one, but it just felt a little bit hard initially to me, and the track was getting more and more hardpacked. So, I made a bit of a change and then I felt like the opposite, and that's what I was battling with the whole weekend. I just felt like my stuff was super soft and wallowy. Wasn't really up to like what I, what I kind of like. So, and this is just like something that I dealt with all weekend and I tried to weasel around, but I just, I couldn't make it happen. It wasn't a good weekend for me, but I learned from this too and it was definitely good practice, and good fitness training and all that.

On the flip side though, you pulled away from Hunter and Jett both races, like you had a four-second lead, five-second lead and, like, that was hard to do all weekend. We saw that you probably win that third one without the crash. So that's the positive. It's like maybe you weren't that comfy, but then you pull away from the guy that swept yesterday.

Yeah, I mean, I'm not leaving here thinking that I suck, you know, because I've been riding good for a long time, and this is just a weekend where things didn't go right. I always feel the greatest when I'm at home just because, you know, you're not jet lagged and you just have your energy and, and I don't know, it's just, things are different in the US. You sleep properly and I can definitely handle that really well. And sometimes I've been traveling a lot too, you know, and I'm a little bit worried now going to Melbourne because the way my flight is and when I show up, is just kind of like it's in the middle of the night. Plus I have a 21-hour flight. So if I sleep a lot on the plane and I show up, I land at 11 p.m. and you're probably gonna be up until eight in the morning. I don't know. It's gonna be an interesting experience here, but I've been traveling a lot and sometimes it catches up with you too and that's fine because we got a bit of time to Anaheim. So I'm kind of just taking this all in and honestly, like right now, I'm all pissed off and whatever, and bummed. But I texted Larry [Brooks, team manager] even after Abu Dhabi and I said, "Man, you know what, like the struggle made it fun." You know what I mean? Like you right there, you're throwing fits or whatever. And then I went home and I marinated on it a little bit and I texted him. I know we struggled and we went down and that whole shit. But I feel like you can't expect every weekend to go smooth. So I was like, "Man, this is actually fun." So that's kind of like how I look at it this way.

Yeah, it's funny a guy like you like, you don't end up on a podium after two days. So you're just like, "Whatever, like no podium." So it's funny that you don't even take the little small victories a little bit. I don't know, I feel like, look, Jett, we just saw him go 22 and zero and you walked away from him a couple of times. But, yeah, for you, you're like, "That's not good."

I guess my highs were like, pretty high and then the lows were just actually probably right. So, yeah. Arguably, you know, I'm one of the best riders in the world but I'm not gonna just freaking blow his doors off every, every race, you know? I'm just trying and, and come Anaheim 1 I'll be ready for the whole thing and I just want to battle and be in the mix. And obviously today I, most of the time wasn't, but that's how I look at it. You know, overall, even though I'm almost turning 30, I feel like I've had one of my best years I've had in a really long time and I'm hungry to keep building on it. So I still think I have some really good days ahead of me.