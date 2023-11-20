Jo Shimoda is off to a good start in his return to Honda. Shimoda turned pro with the defunct GEICO Honda in 2019, then raced with the team in 2020 before it had to close the doors on the race shop. Now, after three years with Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, Shimoda is back on a CRF250R. His made his public debut in his return to red over the weekend at the Paris Supercross and claimed the Prince of Paris (250cc) honors by winning the event overall. After the race, our Steve Matthes caught up to the #30 for his take on his maiden overseas one-off event.

Racer X: Jo Shimoda, Honda [HRC] debut. Really couldn't ask for a better performance. You had a couple of bad starts that hurt you from winning [the individual races]. But dude, I don't know if you put a wheel wrong, like at any point. It was great.

Jo Shimoda: Yeah, I'm honestly, I'm really stoked on how everything went. Yeah, speaking of the start. So, I think I got four holeshot out of six, only [didn’t get] two of them. I mean, I messed up really, really like messed up. But no, honestly surprising how like the bike handles. I have no stress on the whoops, which I never had that feeling. So, honestly, like I'm surprising myself, right? [Laughs] So, no, it was really cool.

Do you like coming here? Did you like Paris?

Yeah, Paris awesome. I think the event's just [a] different vibe. So, I enjoyed it.