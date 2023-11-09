USA Continues to Strengthen Lead in Day 4 of ISDE
SAN JUAN, Argentina – Team USA's World Trophy and Women's World Trophy teams have strengthened their position at the top of the 97th International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) standings in Argentina, while also holding a firm top-three position in the Junior World Trophy classification following Day 4.
WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Taylor Robert led the way for the U.S. team on the fourth day of competition, scoring a well-earned third overall and second in the E2 class, while Johnny Girroir was less than five seconds behind on his 350 XC-F, finishing fifth overall. Also right in contention, Dante Oliveira was P6 on Thursday.
Taylor Robert: “Another good day, I actually had my best result so far with third on the day. [Samuele] Bernardini and I were in a pretty tight battle all day, and Johnny Girroir was right there with us, so we had a really tight group – from like third to sixth was close. We have three guys in the top six. Cole [Martinez] was a little bit back today, he had a mechanical issue that set him back a bit, but he was able to handle it like a champ and get back out there and start hammering again, so I think he will be back up there tomorrow.”
Johnny Girroir: “Day 4 was good, I’ve had the best result I’ve ever had, and I think I was about five seconds off the podium overall. That was cool, to just be in the mix and yeah, feeling better, got some medicine for my head cold, and it doesn’t feel like my head is a balloon anymore! So I felt good, I like these tests a lot more, more rocky and a bit more my style.”
Dante Oliveira: “It was a strong day for the whole team, we grew our lead a little bit, so that was good. Everybody was super solid today and put in some good rides. Wasn’t my best day, but it wasn’t my worst day, so all is good – the bike is strong, body is strong, and ready to fight tomorrow.”
JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY TEAM (JWT)
Continuing to build in San Juan, Mateo Oliveira powered his 450 XC-F to P4 on Day 4, immensely close to a top-three result as the prestigious event entered its second half. Meanwhile, Grant Davis landed ninth overall in the category, with Kai Aiello (Husqvarna) 16th following a challenging day on the technical and rocky terrain. USA now sits third in the Junior World Trophy classification, within striking distance of second-placed France, while holding a comfortable buffer ahead of Argentina in fourth.
Mateo Oliveira: “The day went actually not too bad, still feeling solid. I put in a good off-season and I’m feeling really fit, I have my trainer here keeping me filled up and Day 4 was my best overall position yet. One more day of enduro, then onto that moto test. I’m looking forward to it!”
WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY TEAM
Another commanding showing from USA’s Women’s World Trophy Team saw its lead extend following Day 4 of action. KTM-supported Brandy Richards went from strength to strength to take another win, while Korie Steede (KTM) and Rachel Gutish went P4 and P9, respectively. The United States squad now leads the Women’s World Trophy Team classification by over two hours ahead of the final two days of action in Argentina.
Brandy Richards: “It was pretty good, we had the same tests and transfers today. They were getting a little beat up, glad to be done with the day, I had a good time and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”
Korie Steede: “It was another long day out there for sure, as a team it was a really good day, and we extended our lead. A bummer for Australia though, Tayla [Jones] had to drop out with her shoulder, you never wish that on any team but yeah we are just going to keep on chugging away.”
World Trophy Classification (After Day 4 of 6)
1. USA, 11:53:51.32
2. France, +11:03.89
3. Great Britain, +11:14.02
4. Italy, +11:38.08
5. Spain, +13:00.38
Junior World Trophy Classification (After Day 4 of 6)
1. Sweden, 9:02:12.65
2. France, +18:05.52
3. USA, +21:29.88
4. Argentina, +51:49:10
5. Czech Republic, +1:04:13.02
Women’s World Trophy Classification (After Day 4 of 6)
1. USA, 10:34:18:19
2. Latin America, +2:15:15.56
3. Australia, +2:15:19.46
4. France, +7:04.17.03
5. Argentina, +9:37:08.06