If you're like us, you're already starting to go into withdrawals due to the lack of racing to watch on TV. Fortunately, the grumpiest rider in the pits, Philthy Phil Nicoletti, is still on the grind for Racer X, and is staying busy at his computer answering your burning questions to help keep us all entertained. This week he gets into bike setup, the science of race gas and athlete's foot, and partying in the off-season.

As always, be sure to send your questions about racing, or really, anything at all, to Phil@racerxonline.com.

Phil,

Understanding that no mechanic would ever do this to his rider, do you think that a high-level factory rider would be able to notice the difference if their mechanic made a three-click change to their forks or shock without telling them? Knowing the power of suggestion, I am sure that they would notice if they asked for the change. But would they notice if they didn't ask for it and didn't know? What’s your take on this?

Tim Foster

Well, it all depends on the suspension. Is it 1/8 click, 1/4 click, or 1/2 click? It alll makes a big difference. But to be quite honest, just in general terms of three clicks, no they wouldn’t notice. The people I find mental are the ones who do one click on compression and one click on rebound. Like, GTFO with that nonsense. In my opinion, a rider would notice a three-click rebound change more than a three-click compression change. I’m personally more affected by a rebound change if that was done to me. But also, something thing that is pretty sensitive and easy to tell is air pressure. If I constantly run 36psi and all of a sudden someone decides to put 36.5psi in the fork, I will notice. Air is a really sensitive tool to use. So when you compare three clicks to half a psi, they are massive changes. One click? Nah.