The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Enter MXGP With Mattia Guadagnini

Mattia Guadagnini Leads The FC 450 Push In Motocross Grands Prix.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Mattia Guadagnini ahead of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. The signing underlines this squad's intent to compete in the MXGP class when the new season fires into life.

Guadagnini enters Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing at twenty-one years old with a lot of experience. In three professional terms he has held the red plate in the MX2 division, won Grands Prix in the same class and leaped onto the MXGP podium! The trajectory that '101' is on is obvious – Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will work quite closely with him to unlock another level of performance.