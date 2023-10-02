Results Archive
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
Wake-Up Call

October 2, 2023 9:30am
by:

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Round 8 - Muddobbers National Enduro in Matthews, Indiana

Overall Results

1. Steward Baylor (KTM), 124:39.077
2. Josh Toth (GasGas) +53.798
3. Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) +1:47:914

Grant Baylor and the Team Babbitt's crew celebrating.
Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through Round 10 (of 12)

Championship Standings 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 208
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 203
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 192
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 169
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 139
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 134
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 119
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 111
10Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 107
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 215
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 202
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 192
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 157
6Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 155
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 145
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 137
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
10Grant Davis 103
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 231
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 216
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 185
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 166
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 158
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 151
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 105
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 285
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 178
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 138
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 75
9Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Jorge Prado (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Andrea Adamo (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)GNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared Mees (Indian)American Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Kody Kopp (KTM)American Flat TrackAFT Singles
