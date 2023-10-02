Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Round 8 - Muddobbers National Enduro in Matthews, Indiana
Overall Results
1. Steward Baylor (KTM), 124:39.077
2. Josh Toth (GasGas) +53.798
3. Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) +1:47:914
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through Round 10 (of 12)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|208
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|192
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|169
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|139
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|134
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|124
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|119
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|111
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|107
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|215
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|202
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|192
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|157
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|155
|7
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|145
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
|10
|Grant Davis
|103
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|231
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|216
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|185
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|166
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|158
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|105
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|60
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|285
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|178
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|138
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|108
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|75
|9
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
FIM World Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Championship Standings
WSX
SX2
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Jorge Prado (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Andrea Adamo (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (KTM)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Grant Baylor (Kawasaki)
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees (Indian)
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Kody Kopp (KTM)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles