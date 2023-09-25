The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Gold Medals For Prado and Adamo, Perfect Gajser In Matterley Basin While Geerts Wins On His Last Mx2 Grand Prix

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain) – The nineteenth and ultimate round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship wrapped the season in style at Matterley Basin.

On a windy day at Matterley Basin which made riding even harder, the riders displayed some huge performances on the last outing with Team HRC's Tim Gajser coming out victorious with a perfect win going 1-1 and showing that he is back on top. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer finished the season with a back-to-back podium getting the second place overall in front of his future teammate Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre.

In MX2, the battle raged on between for the Grand Prix win and the second place in the Championship and it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who came out on top for his last MX2 Grand Prix, clinching the silver medal along the way on the last race of the season. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder finished on the second step of the podium after a race win and got the bronze medal of the Championship while MX2 World Champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo celebrated his title with another podium in third place.

The beautiful track of Matterley Basin witnessed some amazing moments and incredible battles throughout the weekend to close the exciting 2023 season in style. The MXGP and MX2 final podiums did add to the celebrations with Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado receiving his Gold Medal officially and his trophy while Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seewer received their silver and bronze medal. In MX2, the podium reshuffled for the Championship podium with Andrea Adamo receiving the Gold Medal, Jago Geerts the silver medal and Simon Laengenfelder getting his hand on the Bronze Medal. The day ended with the MXGP Awards where all the Champions of the season got celebrated and received their prizes along with the winners of the FOX Holshot, Acerbis Best Lap and Athena best rider competitions.

MXGP

In Race 1, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff managed to snatch the FOX Holeshot just in front of Jorge Prado. Coldenhoff fought with the Gold Plate over the first corner but took the lead. Prado kept going but made a costly mistake on lap 6 as he fell and moved down to 4th after getting passed by Tim Gajser and Jeremy Seewer.

The front three riders pulled away with Coldenhoff at the lead who looked very composed but Gajser started to increase his pace and try several times to pace an excellent Coldenhoff. However, Gajser managed to find the opening on lap 12 of 14 and flew to victory. Coldenhoff was pushed to the limit by his teammate Seewer but Seewer was the quickest on the last lap and the pass stick to go 2nd. Coldenhoff had to settle for 3rd in the end.

Prado did very well to come back to touching distance of first Seewer and then Coldenhoff but could not pass them and finish 4th. Romain Febvre didn’t get the best start and found himself in 6th behind Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández. While chasing after the Spaniard, Febvre got an issue with his goggles which made him lose some time. After regrouping, the French rider picked up the pace and managed to benefit from Fernandez’s fall to move up to 5th. He even managed to close in on Prado but settled for 5th in the end. Fernandez quickly got back up after tipping over and passed Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Pauls Jonass with 6 laps to go and finish 6th. Jonass made a mistake in the last couple of laps and moved down to 9th where he finished.