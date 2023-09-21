Ryan Dungey Foundation Ride Day Set for Fox Raceway on September 24
Join 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee, Ryan Dungey, at annual Ride Day
CHANHASSEN, Minn. – The Ryan Dungey Foundation, a growing nonprofit organization established by the 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee, nine-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion, Ryan Dungey. The foundation will be hosting their third annual signature fundraising event, Opportunity Awaits, a ride day for everyone. The event will take place on Sunday, September 24, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway following this weekend's final round of SuperMotocross World Championships.
“In the last three years, our community has continued to grow year-round and this annual event is a time and place we can come together to celebrate as a community all of our accomplishments. Best yet celebrate doing what we love most riding.” explains Dungey. “We are committed to continue to give back to our beneficiaries, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike. It remains important to me that we invest back into our industry, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels. Opportunity Awaits provides an avenue to do just that, we encourage any and everyone to come check it out.”
The ride day at Fox Raceway is an open event to all and presents the ideal opportunity to embrace our collective love of two wheels and introduce the next generation to this thrill first-hand. It is a day everyone can experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment. Best of all, with your support, the valuable funds raised will further drive our commitment to helping children live a healthy lifestyle and support the fight against childhood cancer.
Last year's event attracted more than 200 registered participants to Fox Raceway, as virtual riders, spectators, newcomers, beginners, and experienced riders all came together as a community to share in the passion for being on two wheels. We are looking forward to bringing back our key partners, several of the two-wheel industry’s most recognizable and influential brands — including founding partner and event host Fox Racing and our largest fundraising team, Moto 4 Kids Racing. All attendees, regardless of ability, will have the chance to engage with Ryan and take advantage of the presence from a variety of event vendors, including exclusive event day apparel from Fox Racing. In addition to the purchase of an event day ticket, participants will have the opportunity to create fundraising pages to generate additional funds for the chance of great prizes.
“All of us at Fox Racing are excited to continue our work with the Ryan Dungey Foundation and look forward to the annual Opportunity Awaits Ride Day at Fox Raceway,” says Austin Hoover, Fox Racing Global Director of Sports Marketing & Athlete Development. “As a founding partner of the Foundation, we are proud to be a part of all of the amazing work that Ryan and his team have done in the last year and look forward to another fun day at the track. We’re raising money for great causes, and let’s be honest - who wouldn’t want to spin some laps with Ryan Dungey while doing so?”
This year’s event is set up to bring back a fun-filled day of riding and camaraderie embodied the mission of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, providing opportunities for children, while also generating much-needed awareness and funds for the foundation’s beneficiaries, All Kids Bike and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. KTM, founding partner and event sponsor, have committed to matching donations this week up to $5,000.
“This is an event I have been looking forward to since last year. I have so many great memories from that day and I was humbled to see so many come out to support one common goal. It is a day that we were able to share in the passion and joy of two-wheels. Hopefully, it continues to play a part in fostering a new generation of riders and ensure our industry can continue to grow for years to come,” added Dungey.
Interested participants and contributors to Opportunity Awaits can register online.
For more information on the Ryan Dungey Foundation, including signing up to receive direct communication about ways to donate and get involved, please visit RyanDungeyFoundation.org. Additionally, follow the Ryan Dungey Foundation on Instagram and Facebook, @ryandungeyfoundationinsta @ryandungeyfoundationfb.