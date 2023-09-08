Well, we all figured this was going to happen: after splitting from Red Bull KTM mid-way through the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in July, two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb is returning to his roots at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the next two years. We called up Webb to talk about the new deal, what exactly happened at KTM, how he’s feeling on the new BluCru YZ450F, and more.

Racer X Online: What’s up, Coop? How are you, man?

Cooper Webb: What’s up, Steve? We can talk about it. I think it’s the world’s worst [kept] moto secret in a while, but we can legally talk about it.

Honestly, F1 and other sports, we know what guys are doing all the time. We’re a little weird in our sport to talk about that stuff, but I get it. I wish we were a little more open that way, but it is what it is. Let’s go back a little bit. Obviously, we all saw the press release. You started the motocross series; it wasn’t working out with you and the Red Bull KTM guys. So, I think there was a frustration level on them toward you and you toward them. I’m not trying to just blame them at all or anything. How bad did it get for you to be like, I just think we need to go our separate ways?

It wasn’t as bad as maybe people portrayed it to be. I have a good relationship with those guys still after everything. I think it was more one of those things that I had signed with Star after Daytona Supercross and we were in contract talks, kind of going back and forth all the way even after Anaheim 1. So, I think there was a little bit of that in the mix. They knew I was leaving. They obviously weren’t pumped that I was leaving, but they understood. Then while all that was going down, some other things…Like I said, I was only supposed to do supercross—only. I was really, really interested in doing [FIM] World Supercross and that was something that they didn’t really want to be a part of. So that was a little bit of a hiccup in our relationship. Then, I didn’t have a decision to be able to race world supercross, so at that point I felt like I wanted to race still. I wasn’t ready to not race.

So, we had kind of agreed to do the outdoors, and then I had my concussion. So, that kind of set us back. I then wanted to not rush into it and be able to take some time and get back and maybe come back around halfway or four rounds in or something. It was something where they felt like if I was going to race outdoors, they wanted me to do it from the beginning. So that was kind of the decision behind that. But at that time, everything was still good. They supported me racing. We both agreed it would be good to be out there and for the SMX and everything like that. It’s no secret. I’ve obviously struggled outdoors under the 450 class. So, I wasn’t maybe having some of the success that maybe they wanted me to have. But I thought my season was going decent. I had gotten a few podiums. I was third in points, only at the time three behind Dylan [Ferrandis]. I didn’t think I was in a bad spot particularly, especially after only three weeks of prep and stuff.

We kind of had some disagreements on setup, so that was something that was a little bit of a brick in-between us. Then I did crash. I was testing with the guys in Florida, and I crashed Wednesday before RedBud. Nothing major, but it was something where I was for sure going to miss a round, maybe two. I got a call the next day from Roger [De Coster] and it was kind of like, “Nothing between us, but this just really isn’t working for either party.” And I agreed. It was kind of frustrating for me because I felt like I had a lot to give outdoors, and I wasn’t showing what I felt like I was capable of. Maybe they didn’t feel that way. So, it worked out fine. Like I said, I think at the end of the day it all went the way it best could. At the time, it was just built-up frustration maybe from both sides, but I feel like we all handled it well. It just was something that they knew it was kind of the end of the road and let’s just maybe step away instead of making things worse.

You just don’t see riders of your caliber and factory teams like Red Bull KTM break off in the middle of a series. It’s definitely unique for our series. You signed with Bobby Regan. Of course, you had a ton of success with them [Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing]. What’s it like going back? Bobby, all those guys, the old crew. They’ve expanded, for sure, since you were last there. What’s it like?

Man, it’s been awesome. It really has, I know everyone says whenever there’s change it’s awesome and this and that, but for me it has honestly brought a new level of excitement for racing again. They gave me my first opportunity, so I’ve always had that respect and the same passion that they’ve had. I think just being back around my style of people, I guess you could say, where maybe it’s less political and you show up and do your work and go home. It’s been really good. We all kind of have that same passion to win and we’ll do whatever it takes. Sometimes it might not be by the book, but it’s what works well for me. So, it’s been nice. They’ve been awesome to work with again. They all have a lot of belief in me, which is really encouraging. It’s honestly been a struggle up and down the last few years for me, but it’s like day one—I came in and they looked at me like the supercross champion and rider that I am. So that was really nice.

Like I said, just being around them. I had never been to the facility or anything, so seeing what they’ve been able to do with Ricky’s [GOAT Farm] and the race shop and the tracks and just the way they do it now. When I was on the team before, we were based in California, and it was quite a bit different. It’s been awesome, man. I feel like a kid again. I feel like a rookie showing up to the track every day. The group of guys we have around riding-wise and personnel-wise, it’s been really fun. I feel like I can be myself. It’s been really nice.