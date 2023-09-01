Welcome to Racerhead, and welcome to September. We're enjoying a blessed off-weekend from racing here at Racer X headquarters in Morgantown, West Virginia, after concluding the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Normally we would be starting into the off-season, with only a few major races on the horizon, like the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the Monster Energy Cup, maybe the Paris Supercross, Mini O's... Not this year, and not in the years to come either. Instead, after watching Team Honda HRC wrap up their historic season with Jett Lawrence completing the perfect summer and his brother Hunter winning his first AMA 250 Pro Motocross title, we are getting ready to start it all back up again next weekend with the first playoff round of the new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Which means we're going to get to see Jett race a 450 on a (sorta) stadium track for the first time, as he tries to add that $1 million bonus to what's already been a prolific season for the family. And Hunter will still be on a 250, where there's $500K on the line for the winner alone. It's going to be cool to see if these two can carry on, or if '23 AMA Supercross Champion and Honda teammate Chase Sexton can avenge himself after being unable to stop Jett's perfect run. We will also be seeing former two-time SX Champion Cooper Webb back on blue for what will be a hometown race. We will look ahead much more next week to the SMX opener.

As far as the end of the 2023 Pro Motocross season goes, the Ironman National finale saw another huge crowd and some excellent racing. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda basically saved the season for team green by making sure that they had at least one win in the books. Jo's 1-1 in his last national with Mitch Payton's team meant that Kawasaki has at least one win every year going all the way back to 1982 (which just happens to be the year that the Kawasaki Team Green amateur program was formed). However, what everyone was talking about afterward was Haiden Deegan's launches off the finish line rhythm section, as well as his launches down the longer rhythm section that goes under Ironman Raceway's trademark covered bridge. The kid is fast, no doubt about it, but he's fearless too. And he's still in his rookie season...