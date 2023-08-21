Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the tenth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Budds Creek National was also the 27th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his tenth straight overall win (and 19 and 20 straight moto wins) as Aaron Plessinger (4-3) and Jason Anderson (2-5) rounded out the overall podium.

In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence (2-1) claimed the overall win over Justin Cooper (1-2) and Jo Shimoda (7-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the Budds Creek National.

Budds Creek National

450 Class Highlights