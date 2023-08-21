Results Archive
Watch: Budds Creek National Moto Highlights & Results

August 21, 2023 12:45pm | by:
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the tenth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Budds Creek National was also the 27th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his tenth straight overall win (and 19 and 20 straight moto wins) as Aaron Plessinger (4-3) and Jason Anderson (2-5) rounded out the overall podium.

In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence (2-1) claimed the overall win over Justin Cooper (1-2) and Jo Shimoda (7-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the Budds Creek National.

Budds Creek National

450 Class Highlights 

250 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

Post Race Press Conference | Unadilla National 2023 | Pro Motocross

250 Title Drama! Plessinger on the Podium! | Best Post Race Show: Budds Creek 2023

Overall Results

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 19, 2023
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 7 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
4 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 8 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 5 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450

August 19, 2023
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 2 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 9 - 2 Honda CRF450R
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 5 - 4 GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early. 

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 500
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 379
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 350
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 298
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 294
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 391
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 369
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 343
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 329
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 308
Full Standings
