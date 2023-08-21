Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 21, 2023 9:00am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 10 (of 11) - Budds Creek Motocross Park MX - Mechanicsville, Maryland

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 19, 2023
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 7 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
4 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 8 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 5 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 3 - 12 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
7 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 4 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 12 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
9 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 11 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 6 - 14 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
The 2023 Budds Creek National 250 Class overall podium: Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda.
The 2023 Budds Creek National 250 Class overall podium: Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda. Align Media
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450

August 19, 2023
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 2 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 9 - 2 Honda CRF450R
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 5 - 4 GasGas MC 450F
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 3 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
7 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 7 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 6 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 8 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
10 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 10 - 11 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
The 2023 Budds Creek National 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, and Jason Anderson.
The 2023 Budds Creek National 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, and Jason Anderson. Align Media

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 391
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 369
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 343
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 329
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 308
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 288
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 269
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 268
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 195
10Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 181
Full Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early. 

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 500
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 379
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 350
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 298
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 294
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 242
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 228
8Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 208
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 171
10Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 162
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 27 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 615 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 497 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 464 18
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 418 17
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 390 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 387 15
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 369 14
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 13
10Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 666 25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 586 22
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 508 20
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 500 18
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 17
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 435 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 413 15
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 14
9Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 13
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 308 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Round 16 (of 19) - MXGP of The Netherlands

MXGP

MXGP of The Netherlands - MX2

August 20, 2023
Arnhem
Arnhem, Netherlands Netherlands
Rider Motos Bike
1 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 2 KTM
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 6 - 1 Husqvarna
3 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 1 - 6 GasGas
4 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 4 - 3 Yamaha
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 2 - 5 KTM
6 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 5 - 4 Kawasaki
7 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 7 - 7 Honda
8 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 8 - 8 Husqvarna
9 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden 10 - 9 GasGas
10 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 11 - 10 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of The Netherlands - MXGP

August 20, 2023
Arnhem
Arnhem, Netherlands Netherlands
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 4 GasGas
3 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 3 - 2 Yamaha
4 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 4 - 3 Yamaha
5 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 5 - 5 Honda
6 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 7 - 6 Yamaha
7 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 6 - 7 KTM
8 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 8 - 9 Honda
9 Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands 9 - 10 Honda
10 Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom 11 - 11 Beta
Full Results

Championship Standings 

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 705
2Liam Everts Belgium 633
3Jago Geerts Belgium 603
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 595
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 511
6Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 462
9Thibault Benistant France 462
7Kevin Horgmo Norway 460
11Rick Elzinga Netherlands 325
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 821
2Romain Febvre France 729
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 652
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 600
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 542
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 498
7Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 456
8Alberto Forato Italy 414
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 295
10Maxime Renaux France 260
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
Read Now
October 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now