EVS Sports Collaborates with Axell Hodges for Slayco96 Knee Guard

The following press release is from EVS Sports:

Rancho Dominguez, CA - EVS Sports a leading innovator in high-performance motocross protection for over 38 years, announce the release of the Signature Axell Hodges Slayco96 Knee Guard.

Axell Hodges grew up racing motocross and was a mainstay on the amateur motocross scene for several years. At 19 years old, Axell found his love for Freeriding and launched the Slayground video series which has now generated over 14 million views on YouTube. Competing in XGames from 2016 to 2022, he has received a total of 12 medals (4 Gold, 6 Silver and 2 Bronze).

Over the years Axell had worn and tried a number of different knee braces from competitors of EVS. After suffering yet another significant leg injury, Axell ditched his knee braces and became a knee guard guy. Axell was first exposed to the EVS knee guards from a friend and wore them for a couple of years. In the fall of 2021, the EVS team pitched the idea of a signature knee guard, suggesting for Axell to build it from the ground up.