Renaux made a great start in the second race to go 3rd and kept his rank although he got some heat towards the end of the race from Herlings who was 4th from the start. Renaux managed to keep his nerve and finished 3rd showing that we will be able to count on him for the rest of the season. Renaux went 6th overall while Herlings finished 4th and get the 4th place overall.

It was the same story for Gajser, Prado, Forato and Fernandez who all kept their rank from start to finish although they were following each other closely. Gajser finished 5th to go 10th overall while Prado went 1-6 to get on the second step of the podium. Prado keeps the Red Plate and moves closer to the MXGP Title with 98 points in hands in front of Febvre.

Following the same kind of race Forato and Fernandez finished where they started in 7th and 8th place which was the same position they finish overall. Behind them, Coldenhoff was one of the few who gain position as he made a great move to squeeze past Jonass on lap 9 of 16 to finish 9th in the end for the 9th place overall. Jonass finished 10th to go 4-10 and 5th overall. Jonass showed all his talent again to get into the top 5 on his comeback.

Jeremy Seewer: “I feel so good. I mean winning always feels great and especially today, it was super tricky with the weather, the rain, the track. Usually, our sport is very difficult and it's also about the last 10 minutes and how big are you? But today was just about mental strength. I thought I could do that many more races before today because I had the speed and everything but sometime you need patience and it finally paid off. It shows that I have it all and it gives an extra boost of confidence and motivation. I’m super happy and thanks to the team so let’s keep it going.”

Romain Febvre: “I get the FOX Holeshot in the first race and was leading so I thought that this was going to be my race but I made a mistake and gave the lead to Jorge (Prado). In the second race was the same with a good start but I was just second and could not pass Seewer. Happy to be on the podium again with a 2-2 and I’ll try to win next time.”

Jorge Prado: “The first race went perfectly but the second race I got a bad start and got stuck behind Gajser and the other guys. I tried everything to pass Gajser towards the end of the race but couldn’t pass. It was a pity because I thought I rode very well this weekend and I am happy to get third although I didn’t win the overall but we will work for it. The Championship is looking good so thanks to everyone.”