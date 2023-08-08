“I changed off-the-bike trainers to Charles Dao. I changed on-the-bike trainers to Ryno [Ryan Hughes]. Now I’ve moved to California and I’m there full-time. I’ve changed a lot of stuff and missed a lot of racing. With a combination of those two things, I really did not know where I was going to fit in at all. I didn’t know if I was going to be fast, I didn’t know anything. I just knew that I needed to go race and that I needed to be on the track and racing.

“Some people, they kind of criticize me for making a recent change to Ryan Hughes,” continued Forkner, speaking of the former works racer who competed and excelled in both America as well as the FIM Motocross World Championship circuit. “And then there was the whole moving to California thing. That really wasn’t my decision, that was kind of forced on to me by Mitch [Payton] and the team. They wanted me out here. I’m also still good with Robbie Reynard. I love Robbie. Robbie is like family to me. I’ve known him forever. He’s partially like a father figure to me in a way. But I need somebody I can work more hands-on with while out here in California, so I made the switch to Ryan Hughes. I got some criticism for that. I’m not opposed to trying things. I’m not saying that everything that I’ve been doing has not been working, but certain things haven’t been working. Obviously, the whole getting hurt thing for me. That’s my Achilles’ heel, you know? That’s the whole thing that has held me back in my career, basically. The injuries have really set me back. My speed has never really been a huge issue. It’s usually just getting hurt and missing so much racing. However, now at this point, my speed has become an issue because I’ve missed so much racing, so certain things are kind of starting to present themselves with the amount of races that I have missed.

“I tried Ryno out for a couple of days and I liked some of the things that he had to say to me," Forkner continued. "He was a good guy, too. He was easy to have a conversation with. I feel like he knows what he’s taking about on the bike. I felt certain changes that we made on the bike helped my riding. That is a key thing. People can tell you things all you want, but unless you feel the noticeable change and you can feel it, that stuff really doesn’t matter. It’s all about feel and Ryno said some things and showed me some things that I liked, and I felt good around him.

“I really do want to win," he added. "I mean I’m doing everything that I can. You can’t say that I’m not trying because I’m definitely trying. This sport is brutal. I’ve kind of had a little bit of a rough go at it. It’s all kind of taken a toll on my body. Certain body parts don’t work the way that they maybe used to when I was younger, and I had a bit more of the send-it mentality. I see a lot of people who say to me, ‘Man, you need send-it more! You need to go for it more like you used to!’ I’m not the person I used to be, you know? I’ve had 15 surgeries in, like, the past five years. I mean I wish I could send-it a little bit more too, like I used to. That’s just not me anymore. All of these things have taken a toll on my body and mental state. My mental state now maybe makes me think twice a little bit more than maybe I used to. I’m doing everything that I can. Like you said, I’m checking under every rock and trying to work on things like the littlest and smallest technique things. I have also wanted to look at things that maybe might have been overlooked every now and then and that maybe do need to be worked on. I mean I’m trying everything.”

A charger known for his never-say-die approach to racing who simply left it all out in the track every time the gate dropped, Forkner believes he has quite a bit in common with Hughes.

“Yeah, yeah, I like Ryno," Forkner stated. "Ryno told me that he used to be like this. He used to be like, ‘MORE! MORE! MORE! HARDER! HARDER! FASTER! FASTER! MORE! MORE! MORE!’ That didn’t work out for him the way he wanted it to. That’s kind of why he’s going about training the way he is now. That surprised me because that’s kind of the mentality I had about Ryno. The things that I had heard were things like Ryno saying, ‘We need to do more and more, and we need to push harder and harder and harder.’ Everything was more and more. That’s what I expected, but whenever I showed up at the track with him it was not that way.

“I showed Ryno some of the injuries that I’m dealing with and showed him some of my body parts. My left arm is so damaged. I broke my wrist a few years ago and I have a long list a of muscle and nerve problems in it ever since. My left arm is really not very strong anymore and my grip strength is off. We’ve talked about certain injuries and things that hold me back and cause limitations and Ryno said, ‘Hey, that’s great. We’ll work around things. We’ll work with what we can, and we’ll work around the injuries, and we’ll work with those things instead of just trying to push through them. It was like, ‘Instead of trying to push your head through the wall, we’re going to figure out how to climb over the wall.’ That is what surprised me about Ryno. I thought it was going to be, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do more motos! We have to do five 30-minute motos a day!’ It’s not that way. It’s more Ryno saying, ‘Hey, we need to slow down and work on technique and work on these little things and then we’ll start to go faster. Then we’ll start to work on some longer stuff and then we’ll start to go forward with a more normal program.’ That’s what surprised me about Ryno, I mean Ryno said to me, ‘I think our careers are pretty similar. We’ve definitely been through our share of injuries and hardships and it’s not from lack of effort.’ Even after the first day with me, Ryno said, ‘Thank you for your effort. Thanks for giving me your effort.’ Ryno said, ‘Look, I always gave it everything I had, and I can tell you give me your effort every day. You listen to what I’m saying. You try it because you want to be better.’ That’s where Ryno and I see eye-to-eye on things like that. He said to me, ‘I see a lot of you in myself.’ We’re not quitters. We’ll fight. We’ll fight through injuries and hardships. That’s all part of it, I guess. We won’t just roll over.”

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki mastermind and team owner Mitch Payton has gone on record in the global motocross media proclaiming that his rider has the skill, speed, and mindset to compete at the highest level the world over. He just needs the racing gods to smile down on him and his plight a bit more often.

“Yes, I do need some good luck," Forkner said. "I hate just talking about luck, luck, luck. I like to be able to take responsibility where I can. Like even just last weekend at Washougal or whenever I got caught in that dude’s rear wheel. That’s what happens when you get a bad start. I like to take responsibility where I can. Every now and then it is a little bit of luck and, yeah, I think I do just need a little bit of luck every now and then. I take responsibility for the things that I can and what I can, but every now and then it is like, ‘Man, I just a little bit of luck would be nice.’ I will take a little luck at this point.”