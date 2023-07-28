Results Archive
How to Watch: MXGP of Finland

How to Watch MXGP of Finland

July 28, 2023 11:15am
by:

The 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will have a break in action until the ninth round Unadilla National August 12.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 13th round MXGP of Finland on Saturday (July 29) for qualifying and Sunday (July 30) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

And remember, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch takes place next week. Tune back in early Monday for the complete practice schedule, race schedule, and RacerTV broadcast schedule. For more information on Loretta Lynn’s, visit mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship or mxsports.com/welcome for general information.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Finland

     Sunday, July 30
    Lavanko
    Vantaa, Finland Finland
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      July 29 - 9:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      July 29 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 30 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 30 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 30 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 30 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 30 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      July 30 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
2023 Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 564
2Jago Geerts Belgium 551
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
4Liam Everts Belgium 487
5Thibault Benistant France 462
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 665
2Romain Febvre France 566
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 506
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 481
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 480
Full Standings

