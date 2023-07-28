The 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will have a break in action until the ninth round Unadilla National August 12.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 13th round MXGP of Finland on Saturday (July 29) for qualifying and Sunday (July 30) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

And remember, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch takes place next week. Tune back in early Monday for the complete practice schedule, race schedule, and RacerTV broadcast schedule. For more information on Loretta Lynn’s, visit mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship or mxsports.com/welcome for general information.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule