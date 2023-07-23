Intensity. It’s one of the major ingredients that makes racing so exciting, but in a season deep into its second half, in which one guy’s been dominating the 450 Class, and the strongest rider in the 250 class reestablished himself as the points leader last week, you might not expect much in the way of flying sparks in today’s motos. Fortunately, if that was your expectation, you guessed wrong.

First things first. In the 450 Class, the streak remains intact—Jett Lawrence went 1-1 yet again. But barely! After establishing an early lead in the first moto, Lawrence managed his way to the win, but in the second moto, after a gate malfunction prompted a restart, it was Aaron Plessinger who shot out to the lead, with Lawrence in second, followed by Chase Sexton. Initially the crowd waited for Lawrence to make quick work of Plessinger, just like he’s done to most everyone else who’s gotten out of the gate in front of him this season. But Plessinger hung in there, leading multiple laps before Lawrence finally went around him. Sexton quickly followed suit, and from that point, it was on!