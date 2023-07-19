I know you said you were tired, but were you at least happy with the overall fitness to be able to go 30 minutes and run with those guys the whole time? I thought it was pretty impressive, at least.

Yeah. Honestly, I was. After the fact once I thought about it, I felt better about it. But in the moment, I had places where I would catch the guys in front of me and then they would pull away. In the moment, I’m a little bit frustrated but at the same time, I was like, these guys are pushing. I’m still not super comfortable. I’m trying to feel it out. But after the fact, it’s like, okay, we made a couple clicks on the suspension. I’m pretty confident going into the next moto. It’s like, let’s just push it a little harder and see where we’re at. We were literally battling for pretty much the whole moto. I didn’t realize that until everybody was like, “Dude, you were just fine. All you guys were together the whole time.” So, I was just trying to focus on myself, honestly.

So then second moto you go down. I see you’re okay now, but just take me through what happened.

Yeah. I fought a little bit harder. I was a little bit more confident, especially in the first corner. I was more aggressive in the first corner coming out. So, I was in fifth or sixth and I was pumped on that. My starts today were really good. The guys on the inside of me, they definitely outpowered me a little bit, but that was kind of to be expected. So, coming into the rollers, I didn’t really prefer the inside, but I couldn’t go outside there. I got through the inside clean actually with some decent momentum. Right in the middle of the rollers they were really steep. [Dylan] Ferrandis was kind of staying to the right and I didn’t want to follow him, so I tried to cut over to the other side of where they were steep. When I went to manual on it, it just kind of broke traction. So, then it kind of unloaded the other way. It kept doing that, and I’m like, am I going to save it, am I going to save it? Finally, I think it was Anderson I came together with, which I was on my way to crashing at that point. Came together with Anderson, and thankfully I fell off the track, but my bike stayed on the track. I don’t really know what happened after that with the other guys, but it was kind of like a self-check. I definitely hit my knee. Like, what’s going on? So, just some stitches in my knee but everything else is good.