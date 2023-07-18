Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Spring Creek National, Dylan Ferrandis was amidst a heated battle for P3 on the racetrack in the first 450 class moto when he slid out going up Mt. Martin on the last lap. Ferrandis used his momentum to slide into the hillside and use it as a berm to save a potential crash. He would eventually finish fifth in the moto.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.