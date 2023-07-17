Nothing seems to come easy for Hunter Lawrence, who battled through years of injuries to eventually return as a front-line player in the 250 class. Even while dealing with rib injuries from a pre-season crash, he was on fire to start this AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign, winning the first four races overall. Then a first-turn crash at RedBud led to a DNF, followed by another DNF due to bike problems at Southwick. Just like that, his points lead was gone, with rookie Haiden Deegan taking the red plates, and further, RJ Hampshire, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda were all back into the points chase, as well.

This set up Spring Creek as a pivotal race, as Hunter needed to stop the bleeding in the points and reset the confidence for himself and the field. He more than accomplished that on Saturday. After taking the top time in qualifying, he started behind all of his title rivals and passed them all en route to a scintillating first-moto win. He had the second-moto win on lock, too, until a crash with two laps to go handed Cooper the lead. Justin Cooper snuck by to steal the moto win, but Hunter still took the overall with a 1-2 compared to Cooper’s 4-1. More importantly, Hunter now has the points lead again, plus the confidence that comes with being the best rider on the day in Minnesota. He added some thoughts via the post-race press conference.

Hunter, we'll start with you, being able to salvage nearly a perfect day. You almost had your 1-1 but a little tip over there, and now you've taken over the points lead. You made up 18 points today [on former series points leader Haiden Deegan]. So tell us about your day and tell us a little bit about that fall, that tip over that you had.

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, it was a good day. Obviously second moto, yeah, just, you know, tired at the end and then jeez, I think I had like four lappers in front of me, a few on the downhill and around that corner and just, you know, they've got their own stuff going on and, as I do, and just last minute split decision to miss them and I just pushed the front, washed the front into the face of the wall jump. So, it wasn't ideal and then kind of took me a bit to get up. I like almost winded myself a bit and, and then I was like, trying to see where third place was and I didn't know Jo was there and then I kind of heard him on the last section. [Laughs] I'm like, all right, crap, I gotta dig again. So, it was close.