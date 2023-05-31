Jett’s 450 AMA Motocross Debut

In his first ever AMA Motocross 450 Class start, Jett Lawrence went 1-1 and claimed the overall. First holeshot, first moto win, first moto podium, and first overall podium all checked off at one race! Jett Lawrence became the 75th different rider to win an overall in premier class of Pro Motocross, the first new winner since Jason Anderson won his maiden overall at the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic in June of ’22.

Jett Lawrence becomes the first 450 Class debutant to go 1-1 in their maiden AMA Motocross start since MXGP star Jeffrey Herlings did so in 2017 and before that, Ryan Villopoto did so in May 2009.

6-for-6 at Fox Raceway at Pala

Jett continued his streak of winning the overall at Fox Raceway at Pala—taking the 250 Class overall win in 2020, then twice in both 2021 and 2022 before now taking his first ever 450 Class start as well: an impressive six-for-six for the #18!