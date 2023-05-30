Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway National, Jett Lawrence was just about flawless all day but it nearly came unglued with two laps to go in 450 Moto 2 when he got stood up in the off-camber before the uphill. He was just able to keep it beneath him and continue on before sealing the deal on a 1-1 performance for his 450 class debut.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

