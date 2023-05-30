The only reason I ask is because, I am not sure if it happened to you, but I heard that both qualifying sessions a lot of you guys coming up behind lappers, a lot of revving because we have a lot more people in the A group that we don’t normally see in the A group. Is that going to be a thing this year that you are just going to have to deal with?

Yeah, everybody has to deal with it. People are going to get in your way, some of the factory guys do it just to mess with you so it makes you better at choosing lines and not following people. But it's definitely frustrating especially in practice just because there is one line everywhere. And usually when the guys see the blue flag, they are pretty courteous, there were a few times today where they didn’t choose the best line when getting the blue flag, but I have been there before and it's not the easiest thing to ride with eyes in the back of your head. You can’t really blame them too much, but it is something that everybody is going to have to deal with.

Lastly, speaking about lines on this track, how difficult is it, the main line you either have to deal with it and just kind of push through it verses jumping out of that main line and finding something but it didn’t seem like there was that much to find today.

Yeah man it was so weird, especially back in the back section before we turn to come back towards the finish, I tried one new line there the second moto and I got so sideways it was like, “All right, I am funneling back.” It was just weird, some places you could definitely do it but it wasn’t a crazy time maker, but it was just a different line. And I was all over the track, in the places that I could be just not to follow because man my throat was getting a little dry because of all of the dirt in there. But it was just a weird track like I said, a lot of rocks a lot of ruts. Ruts up the faces of the jumps but that’s normal here at Fox. But it was like big bumps that were super close together, long ruts that had gnarly acceleration bumps, I told somebody it was like yesterdays amateur race kind of defined how the track was going to be today. It was weird it was almost like the dirt had memory and remembered yesterday. It was definitely something wild and the rocks definitely played a factor for me, especially in practice I almost weeded it a couple of times. I am happy to start the day off on a good note, fourth place. I am good with it.