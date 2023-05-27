Results Archive
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's time for the opening round of AMA Pro Motocross in 2023! Though injuries have plagued the field of late, there are still so many question marks and unknowns coming into this season that are sure to a make things interesting. Chase Sexton is rolling off his maiden 450SX championship two weeks ago and factors in as the favorite for Pro Motocross, but the only returning champ on the gate this weekend will be that of Dylan Ferrandis. Jett Lawrence is set and ready to make his 450 class debut. Cooper Webb is back in action this weekend after suffering a concussion at the Nashville Supercross. And other top talent like Aaron Plessinger and Adam Cianciaurlo are looking to make their marks after ending supercross with podium results.

The 250 class also is full of intrigue with 250SX champions Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper expected to be favorites. But don't sleep on last year's series runner up Jo Shimoda or former winners like RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. There's also rookies rolling in like Haiden Deegan, two time MX2 champion Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, and Talon Hawkins but there's also 15 other names you could mash anywhere between all these names as well. It's going to be a fun series to watch kick off today. 

Practice will begin shortly here but keep your eyes on the broadcast schedule as Race Day Live will soon follow. Let's go racing!

