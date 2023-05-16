Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Full Schedule

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Daxton Bennick

May 16, 2023 12:10pm | by:
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Daxton Bennick

The following press release and images are from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Daxton Bennick

Daxton Bennick puts ink to paper on a multi-year deal with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team

MARIETTA, Ga. — Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year deal with Daxton Bennick. The 17-year-old from Morganton, North Carolina, came on board late last year for a six-month trial with the team. Together they have enjoyed multiple wins and championships in the Amateur ranks and look to build on that success in the future.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Supercross Futures season, Bennick now has his sites set on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch. The young rider will also get the opportunity to race the Scouting Moto Combine and select rounds in the AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager:

“We are very excited to announce the signing of Dax. He’s shown us that he fits our program by putting in the work over the last six months, and that hard work also shows in the incredible amount of progress that he has made. We look forward to seeing what he can do in the future!”

Daxton Bennick – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing:

“It was really exciting getting to sign my contract this past weekend. Bobby (Regan) made it super special. I’ve worked hard for this. I have a super unique story about it all, but we took a risk, and it paid off. I am super happy with everything here, and I know I’m on the best team, and they want to win just as bad as I do.”

  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
  • Daxton Bennick Courtesy of Yamaha
