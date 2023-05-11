Eli Tomac's ruptured Achilles tendon was all the talk of the Denver Supercross but a few other interesting things happened. Ken Roczen fell in the first corner and came all the way back to finish second, RJ Hampshire had a wild save when he hit neutral on the double before the whoops battling for the lead, Enzo Lopes was keen to land on the podium any way he could, and even more. We highlight all of that as well as Tomac's situation and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP