From 10 AMA National Trials Championships (the record at the time he retired), to a successful Endurocross career, to Nuclear Cowboyz and Red Bull Trials shows, Geoff Aaron is a man who knows how to reinvent himself. Geoff has once again changed career paths, this time as the team manager for the GasGas off-road team. While he hasn’t quite yet hung up his helmets, both open face and full face, he claims to be more of a weekend warrior now. We caught up with this motorcycle-legend-turned-corporate-guy at the California Trials Invitational, which was held right at the KTM headquarters behind the supercross and endurocross tracks. Here is what Geoff had to say about life behind a desk instead of handlebars.

Racer X: So, Geoff Aaron, 10-time National Trials Champion, tell us what you are doing now?

Geoff Aaron: Basically, we have gone full, deep corporate now at this point. We have been with GasGas for 23 or 24 years and was kind of in the right place at the right time when KTM group purchased GasGas at the end of 2019. I was slowing down a little bit with my Red Bull (trials) shows and had done 15 years of Endurocross, 20 years of Trials competitions and lots of exhibitions so I was kind of looking for my next chapter. So, I got hooked up with the KTM group and was really the first hire for the new GasGas.

We are out here today at the California Trials Invitational; this event was pretty much the first event we did for GasGas as a brand. The first bikes that came into America were GasGas Trials bikes and it was right when Covid struck. So, we were like, “How do we launch a brand in the middle of shut down?” We decided to hold our own event at our own private facility, that’s how this thing was born. We built basically a training ground, and they allowed me to invite riders. We did a really small invite only with the media, and some select VIP people to showcase the sport a little bit and show off the brand. So here we are now, four years deep with the California Trials Invitational, so far so good. It's been a great way to keep our training course up to date, every year we try to add more stuff to it and make it cooler and make it better. Now things are open so we invited more people so they can come and check it out. We had some good battles. But yeah, I’ve been busy, but I cannot get enough of these two wheels.