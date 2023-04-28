Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Nashville Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Shane McElrath

April 28, 2023 10:00am | by:

Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The 2023 Nashville Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on April 29. Take a lap around Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the 15th 450SX round and the ninth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

  • 2023 Nashville SX track map. Feld Motor Sports
  • 2023 Nashville SX track map. Feld Motor Sports
  • 2023 Nashville SX track map. Feld Motor Sports
  • 2023 Nashville SX track map. Feld Motor Sports
  • 2023 Nashville SX track map. Feld Motor Sports

And check out the track preview with Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers, who catches up with Shane McElrath to preview the track this weekend.

