It's was a wet and messy East Rutherford Supercross last weekend and Justin Barcia wanted to waste zero time behind other riders. We talk about his early moves and how it set up the rest of the race, how crazy these guys are to still do big rhythm lines in the mud, and even break down Barcia's spinning burnout celebration.

Then we see how the Max's of Anstie and Vohland set the tone early in the 250SX main event, how hard Haiden Deegan was pushing in the wet conditions, and what the heck happened in the final corner with RJ Hampshire and Jett Lawrence. All that and more this week on Race Examination.

Film: Feld Motor Sports & Tom Journet

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

