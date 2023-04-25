Same question as above, but with Justin Barcia, who recorded his first win since the season opener of 2021.

There are a lot of similarities here but I believe the Barcia win also reflected a culmination of solid results. Barcia had been looming, putting in podium after podium, and stalking that elusive win. Add in a home race, inclement weather, and a good start, and voila. He, like Max, knew that if he got out front in the mud, it’s unlikely anyone could or would overtake him. Godspeed to anyone who tried, by the way.

The 450SX title fight has been about as close as it gets this year. When the championship is this tight, do guys like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton view it as an opportunity to make big gains in points, or is it simply a matter of surviving the night without sustaining championship damage?

It depends on where you sit. For Sexton, he needs to win and win now. He needs big chunks of points and the easiest way to do that is to rack up wins. His Atlanta win and subsequent struggles from his rivals gave Sexton a nice move back to relevance. He needs more of that and immediately.

For Webb, he has been in between Sexton’s urgency and Tomac’s lead but with his difficult weekend in NJ, the urgency has ramped. He can’t wait around any longer. He needs to win and might need help, too.

Tomac is in the most enviable position, of course. He hasn’t won since Glendale but one could argue he hasn’t had to. Webb has struggled for weeks, not able to capitalize on Tomac’s rough Atlanta main event and practice crash in Jersey. That’s given Tomac a cushion, pushing the points lead to 11. If he can find a way to win this weekend, it becomes to look very bleak for anyone not named Eli.

Webb lost some more ground to Tomac in East Rutherford, and now, with just three races left, trails Tomac by 11 points. He’s now in a position where he has to run the table, and even that might not be enough. How does a race like last Saturday’s affect Webb’s mindset, or plan of attack, moving forward?

If he runs the table, I am a believer that he wins the title. Having said that, I do not believe he’ll run the table. For Webb to be champ, he will need to break out of this funk, win races, and get some help from Tomac. With Sexton, Roczen, and Barcia all at their best form of the season, it’s not impossible. The biggest variable here still remains in that if Webb can go win and do it consistently.