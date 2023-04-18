Racer Productions Seeking Graphic Design Intern

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Racer Productions is a motocross-oriented company based out of Morgantown, WV. Our mission is to showcase the sport of professional and amateur motocross competitions at events throughout the country. Racer Productions promotes, produces and manages the world’s top motocross and off-road series and events, including the Pro Motocross Championship Series, the AMA Amateur Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the ATV Motocross Championship Series, the Grand National Cross Country Racing Series, the Daytona Amateur Supercross, as well as local events at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, PA. Attracting athletes from all over the world, these elite series are the epicenter of the motocross and action sports industries.

ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP: We are searching for a creative, hardworking, energetic, and focused graphic design student who is interested in working within the action sports community. You must be an intuitive individual with ample self-motivation, work well under pressure, be flexible and have a positive attitude. Knowledge of the motocross industry is a bonus, but not a requirement. The internships we offer are a unique opportunity to get your foot in the door within the quickly growing motocross community.

This will be a paid, part-time internship with opportunity for further employment.

APPLICANT MUST:

• Live locally in Morgantown, WV and work a minimum of 9 hours per week

• Have a design portfolio

• Have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator, as well as Microsoft Office

• Be able to quickly switch focus between projects

• Be organized, reliable and willing to perform any task given

• Be cool, calm and flexible under pressure

• Be creative! A background in fine art, although not required, is a plus!

Please send a resume, cover letter, and design samples to: info@racerproductions.com.