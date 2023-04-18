Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer Productions Seeking Graphic Design Intern

April 18, 2023 10:00am

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Racer Productions is a motocross-oriented company based out of Morgantown, WV. Our mission is to showcase the sport of professional and amateur motocross competitions at events throughout the country. Racer Productions promotes, produces and manages the world’s top motocross and off-road series and events, including the Pro Motocross Championship Series, the AMA Amateur Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the ATV Motocross Championship Series, the Grand National Cross Country Racing Series, the Daytona Amateur Supercross, as well as local events at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, PA. Attracting athletes from all over the world, these elite series are the epicenter of the motocross and action sports industries.

ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP: We are searching for a creative, hardworking, energetic, and focused graphic design student who is interested in working within the action sports community. You must be an intuitive individual with ample self-motivation, work well under pressure, be flexible and have a positive attitude. Knowledge of the motocross industry is a bonus, but not a requirement. The internships we offer are a unique opportunity to get your foot in the door within the quickly growing motocross community.

This will be a paid, part-time internship with opportunity for further employment.

APPLICANT MUST:

• Live locally in Morgantown, WV and work a minimum of 9 hours per week
• Have a design portfolio
• Have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator, as well as Microsoft Office
• Be able to quickly switch focus between projects
• Be organized, reliable and willing to perform any task given
• Be cool, calm and flexible under pressure
• Be creative! A background in fine art, although not required, is a plus!

Please send a resume, cover letter, and design samples to: info@racerproductions.com.

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now