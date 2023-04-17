Justin Barcia has found something. The 31-year-old has seen a surge around the mid-way point of the season and the #51 has been one of the fastest riders each and every week. At the Atlanta Motor Speedway race over the weekend, he battled with Jason Anderson in the heat race and took second. He would be given the win moments after, as Anderson was penalized one position for an off-track excursion. In the main event, Barcia clicked off his fifth podium of the season after taking P2 to Chase Sexton. He battled with Ken Roczen and made a pass late in the race to claim the runner-up position. Then, Sexton, Barcia, and Roczen all three shared a hug, high fives, and fist pumps on the face of a jump together as the crowd cheered. The trio even did a quick burnout together on the asphalt of the speedway track.
After the race, we caught up with Barcia in the pits as he was signing autographs for fans. He was all smiles as he recapped his day then told us of his new two-year deal with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team, something he had hinted towards last weekend in Arizona. Here is what the #51 had to say.
Racer X: Alright, Justin Barcia, walk us through day here in Atlanta.
Justin Barcia: Day in Atlanta was good, man. Waking up early. I like to cook my own breakfast and when I cook at like 7 a.m., it was a little too early, but I got the breakfast done, ate before practice at 8:30. And like Chase [Sexton] said in the press conference, kind of like worked up all day, which worked out good for me as well because I just woke up. Woke up to the main event. Let’s go!
It was a good day. Qualified P5, which I'm stoked on that. Heat race, Anderson was riding really well. He kind of forfeited the win, so I took the win by [default]. Took the win, which was cool. He rode really well.
Main event, started fourth or fifth. Charged through, made some good passes, got into third behind Kenny. Kenny was riding really well. I saw Chase was up there not too far. Finally got around Kenny. Charged charged charged. But Chase just for a clean, good race and we could only bring it home the second, which I'm happy with, that for sure. One of these wins are going to come to me one of these days, but they're not free, so I need to work hard for it and earn it.
Like you said, battling all day, heat race with Jason, main event with Kenny. The track was changing. It was really long laps. You guys would go back and forth, open the gap, close the gap. Were you setting up a specific part of the track to make passes? Or just stay close and pounce when you could?
Yeah, my best places on the track were the off-camber where it was really rough. I kind of charged that hard and then the double into the back. And then there was some jumps in a nice corner where I could whip the rear and drive hard. I scrubbed the double hard and made a lot of time up there. And the whoops, I think I was quite good. Maybe one of the better guys in the whoops. So, yeah, it was really if I go faster than scrub double, carry my speed to the next rhythm section, the next whoop section and the next whoop section was kind of where I wanted to make my passes and that's kind of where I did. So, yeah, it worked out well for me. The team did a good job on the bike. Little clickers here and there today. But we've been on the same setting here for five weekends now and we always try stuff, but we always end up just back here.
I know we asked you about it last week, any update on the contract?
Well I signed something, so they’re stuck with me, for sure! [Laughs] Yeah, it seems like I got the go-ahead to say I signed my contract for another two years.
I think it’s a great partnership. I started when GasGas came [into the sport]. I think it’s a great partnership. I think they’re happy with me, obviously. I’m happy with them. I love the Austrian brand, the bike. They just spent a zillion dollars on that beautiful new [headquarters] building. They put in the effort on the tracks up there. And I give it 110 percent always. So let’s finish out my career here. And another two years, will I be done? I don’t know, maybe! Probably not though. I’m feeling good, dude! I want to keep racing let’s go! Maybe we’ll see what happens. But yeah, I’m stoked to be a part of the whole Troy Lee Designs family. Troy Lee honestly, psh, the dude is a legend. He takes care of so well. He loves the sport. Max [Lee] is team manager now. Olly [Stone] moved up from a mechanic to crew chief. Cody's [Champagne, mechanic] absolutely…he's from New York. I’m from New York. He's crushing it. There's just so many good bonds right now on this team and I'll forget someone, I'm sure, but everybody, Hunter [Falk], suspension guy. I love all these guys. It’s just a big family and I’m happy and I’m really proud and stoked to be a part of the team.
Like you said, excited to stay with them. You got GasGas its first supercross win, first Pro Motocross win. And you seem excited for Pro Motocross again this year as it inches closer. Another two years, that’s awesome, congrats.
Yeah, we got wins. And it seems like now I'm getting more consistent in my older age. And I'd love to give him a championship. That's obviously, in my head, that's what I want before I go out. Some type of championship.
Even SuperMotocross World Championship?
Yeah, dude! Supercross, motocross, SuperMotocross, something! I'm going to give them something to put on that big wall they got in KTM now. And Husky and GasGas, they got that beautiful building. And I want to make these guys proud. And I know they believe in me, and I believe in them. And they said I work hard and I'm going to do my best I can appreciate.