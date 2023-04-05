Results Archive
Little Rock
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Lexington
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Mickael Pichon

April 5, 2023 9:30am
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

In this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, we catch up to two-time world champion and two-time 125SX champion Mickael Pichon on what he’s doing now, his son’s enduro success, his time riding in the USA for Pro Circuit, Suzuki, and Honda, going back to Europe, and more.

Listen to the Pichon podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of Chris Hultner

