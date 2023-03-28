You could see the disappointment on McAdoo’s face in the press conference, and he did not have too much to say at that point. Luckily Steve Matthes caught up with him afterwards where he was much more open about his disappointment.

Racer X Online: Cameron McAdoo, you have a podium, you rode well, that’s good. But this RJ Hampshire passing you late thing has to be, I don’t know, maybe you can put a positive spin on it, but you’ve got to be pretty frustrated.

Cameron McAdoo: Yeah, I mean obviously it's getting very frustrating, there’s no positive spin on getting passed with a lap to go. There’s a lot of positives that I am taking out of tonight from myself. We made some changes from the last few races, and we were really racey all main event. It was tight, and I had some good lines. I had a really good line in the whoops that I got going, and honestly a big thing was just to hit those rhythms every time. With five laps to go I had like three really good laps and I was hitting everything really good and I pulled a pretty good gap. I was really close to the leader [Jett Lawrence] and then the next lap with two to go, the rhythm after the finish line we were going double-triple-triple, and obviously the ruts in the triples were pretty tough and I went two and I missed my line to go three and I cased the first three really hard and I had to go double single into the turn. I did really think that I had lost as much time as I must have, and then by the time I got around to the whoops, I went into the whoops behind, I think it was five lappers. It might have been three, but it felt like five. Two of the guys went to the far right which is where I was blitzing. Which I think I was one of the only guys doing that, I think they went there to get out of the way assuming we were going to the middle. It was just really tough, I had one more ahead of me and I went below him in the turn and I had no clue that RJ was even there, and he missed the whole turn. He made it happen. He made the decision…

It borderline could have been bad for both of you, but he got it done.

McAdoo: I mean we are racing dirtbikes and this is our job. I understand it, I am doing the same thing. So, I am not putting any blame. He did what he needed to do, but I am frustrated obviously, with the end result. Proud of my ride, happy with my ride, but that’s happened three times this year and that’s a lot of money dude. That’s a lot of money out of my pocket. Money, points, everything. Pride. What we all work for. So yeah, I am frustrated with that, but I am going to hold my head high. I’ve seen a couple of times on TV when I rewatch the race and it bums me out the way I look on the podium. I’m like, “Man I need to do better.” Sometimes it's hard when you’re in the moment. But I have to go back a few years ago, one of my really close friends and mentor Justin Brayton, I talk to him all the time, and he told me this year after either the second or third race and I was really frustrated he said, “Hey dude, be proud of where you are at, someone told me early in my career that Ernesto Fonseca didn’t know his last podium.” And that rang so true. I need cherish this, but not be completely content, which I am not. I want to win.