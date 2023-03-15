Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Full Schedule

Tiger Run through Snowshoe GNCC Events Online Ticketing Launched

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Tiger Run through Snowshoe Events Online Ticketing Launched!

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will continue racing on April 1-2, 2023, with the Dunlop Tiger Run GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2023 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s. Later in the year GNCC Racing will premiere on MAVTV.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

