We have all missed having you here. In the pre-season preview you mentioned you wanted a top five. You finish second. Happy?

I just got a better flow throughout the weekend and when you are out of this feel for 16 months you can’t underestimate what it takes. I did 100,000 laps in Spain, but race intensity, that takes time. There is nothing like a real race. I am getting better and better, but today, every session and every race I got better. If I could have signed up for second overall, I would have done that. Now there is pressure for the next races, because I can’t hide anymore.

Why were the two races were so different?

I was so cautious because of all the injuries and I was scared, but I realized I needed to be with the front guys, because they are safer to race. Ruben was just too fast, and I let him go, rather than try and race him and crash. I felt riding a couple of seconds slower at times was better for me today.

In the first race, you mentioned your condition was bad, but then in the second race it was okay. How does that work?

I felt all day that I had the speed to win, but my condition was difficult at times. The track is sketchy, and I couldn’t last that speed for the whole moto. I don’t know man, but you don’t want to be me tomorrow morning when I try and get out of bed. You will need something to get me out of bed! I really don’t know how I got it done. Throughout the weekend I got better, but Saturday, I was really like, this is not Jeffrey Herlings, this is not how I want to get it done. The first race back in 10th was just a shame. Going into today, I figured I could get around fifth and I would do everything possible to get there, then to finish 4-2 is pretty good. I was like 10 seconds off the pace at some point and I didn’t have the speed of Renaux in the first moto or Ruben in the second race, but I wasn’t far off, and we will get there.

Second round in Sardinia is a sand race and you will race in Holland next weekend, I would imagine you can go to Sardinia with a lot of confidence for your 100th Grand Prix win?

I actually feel like we are better on the hard-pack now, because we have been in Spain for three months. I worked a lot on the bike in the hard-pack and not so much in the sand, so at the moment I am better on hard-pack tracks. Not as a rider, but because of my bike, but Sardinia we will test a lot and I have to do a lot of work on the bike for the sand, so we will see what happens in Sardinia.