In the first Pro Main Harriman holeshot but his lead was short lived when Peters took over the lead in the third turn. Harriman had more speed in the whoops, but struggled to match Peters’ pace on the rest of the track and soon fell into the clutches of Prebula, while Peters. stretched his lead. But Harriman refused to give up and was able to get back away from Prebula. Ray, who hadn’t gotten the best of starts, steadily worked his way forward and when the checkers flew, he'd surged all the way to second behind Peters. Harriman took third, with Prebula and Kyle Bitterman rounding out the top five. Local favorite, Seminoe, settled for sixth.

In the second Pro Main it was Colby Copp who took the holeshot while half the pack got bottled up in a tight first-turn snafu that left Bitterman in last place. Ray, Prebula, and Peters avoided the mess with Ray taking over the lead halfway through the first lap, immediately stretching out a two-second lead. Peters got around Copp early on but made a few mistakes trying to reel in Prebula. He regrouped and started charging again, then everything changed on lap seven. Ray missed a triple, allowing Prebula by for the lead and putting Peters right on his back fender. He fought back and held KP off for a couple laps but it was easy to see that either his concentration was off, he was running out of steam, or possibly had a minor bike issue because he was very fast in some sections but then making mistakes in others. Behind him Peters was the exact opposite—smooth and steady, hitting his marks, and waiting for the opportunity to get by cleanly. It happened on lap nine, when Ray cased a jump, allowing Peters to take off after Prebula. It was looking like it might too little, too late, for Peters, but Prebula made the tiniest miscue on the last lap, just three turns from the finish, and Peters pounced. They went bar-to-bar for a moment, but Peters did his best dirt track impression in the final corner, sliding both ends and lofting the front wheel off the exit to take the win by less than a bike length! Harriman finished 3rd and Biterman overcame being dead last in the turn one carnage on the start to finish fourth. Fast starter Ray held on to fifth.

Round 8 | Denver, Colorado

Fans who couldn’t wait for the fireworks from Reno to resume in Denver weren’t disappointed, although the heat races didn’t hold many surprises. Peters Ray, Bitterman, and fastest qualifier Preston Taylor each took the win in their respective heats. The real fun took place in the One v One race, which included Taylor, Ray and Deegan Hepp. Taylor won the cash after an intense chase from Ray, then promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating at the finish line!

Kyle Peters would kick the mains off by taking another convincing win, but not before Ray stole everyone’s hearts with an inspired ride that saw him running as high as second before two crashes saw him shuffled back to finish fifth. Taylor kept it smooth and steady for a well-deserved second place and Bitterman ovecame stalling his bike on the first lap and dropping nearly to dead last to work his way up to finish 4th.