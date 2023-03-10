By Mark Morrow
AMA Arenacross, presented by Kicker, continues to roll across America. This week, we get you caught up on all the action before tonight’s action in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Be sure to check out the racing live every Friday night on MAVTV.
Round 7 | Reno, Nevada
The Reno, Nevada, round has been a fan favorite for a long time, and this year the fans didn’t have to wait long for the intense bar banging action. Despite the series missing contender Izaiah Clark, who is still recovering from a concussion suffered last week in Oklahoma, things were exciting from the first drop of the gate.
In the heat races it was hometown favorite Aaron Seminoe who showed his fans he was a force to be reckoned with, winning his heat in convincing style after a very tough battle early in the race with John Harriman and and Dominique Thury. Kyle Peters was also on point, and put on another clinic in his heat, taking the holeshot and leading every lap while Brandon Ray kept him honest, shadowing the champ for several laps and showing he has the speed to hang before backing off to finish four seconds back. The third heat was won in convincing fashion by Chris Prebula.
In the first Pro Main Harriman holeshot but his lead was short lived when Peters took over the lead in the third turn. Harriman had more speed in the whoops, but struggled to match Peters’ pace on the rest of the track and soon fell into the clutches of Prebula, while Peters. stretched his lead. But Harriman refused to give up and was able to get back away from Prebula. Ray, who hadn’t gotten the best of starts, steadily worked his way forward and when the checkers flew, he'd surged all the way to second behind Peters. Harriman took third, with Prebula and Kyle Bitterman rounding out the top five. Local favorite, Seminoe, settled for sixth.
In the second Pro Main it was Colby Copp who took the holeshot while half the pack got bottled up in a tight first-turn snafu that left Bitterman in last place. Ray, Prebula, and Peters avoided the mess with Ray taking over the lead halfway through the first lap, immediately stretching out a two-second lead. Peters got around Copp early on but made a few mistakes trying to reel in Prebula. He regrouped and started charging again, then everything changed on lap seven. Ray missed a triple, allowing Prebula by for the lead and putting Peters right on his back fender. He fought back and held KP off for a couple laps but it was easy to see that either his concentration was off, he was running out of steam, or possibly had a minor bike issue because he was very fast in some sections but then making mistakes in others. Behind him Peters was the exact opposite—smooth and steady, hitting his marks, and waiting for the opportunity to get by cleanly. It happened on lap nine, when Ray cased a jump, allowing Peters to take off after Prebula. It was looking like it might too little, too late, for Peters, but Prebula made the tiniest miscue on the last lap, just three turns from the finish, and Peters pounced. They went bar-to-bar for a moment, but Peters did his best dirt track impression in the final corner, sliding both ends and lofting the front wheel off the exit to take the win by less than a bike length! Harriman finished 3rd and Biterman overcame being dead last in the turn one carnage on the start to finish fourth. Fast starter Ray held on to fifth.
Round 8 | Denver, Colorado
Fans who couldn’t wait for the fireworks from Reno to resume in Denver weren’t disappointed, although the heat races didn’t hold many surprises. Peters Ray, Bitterman, and fastest qualifier Preston Taylor each took the win in their respective heats. The real fun took place in the One v One race, which included Taylor, Ray and Deegan Hepp. Taylor won the cash after an intense chase from Ray, then promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating at the finish line!
Kyle Peters would kick the mains off by taking another convincing win, but not before Ray stole everyone’s hearts with an inspired ride that saw him running as high as second before two crashes saw him shuffled back to finish fifth. Taylor kept it smooth and steady for a well-deserved second place and Bitterman ovecame stalling his bike on the first lap and dropping nearly to dead last to work his way up to finish 4th.
In the second Pro Main Mitchell Gifford took the holeshot, closely followed by Taylor and Ray, with Bitterman and Peters right behind. Ray made quick work of Taylor on the first lap and set his sights on Gifford while the Kyles battled each other through traffic to close the gap to the front. Bitterman was not going to let this one go without a fight and pushed very hard to keep Peters behind him. Several times KP challenged him bar-to-bar only, to have Bitterman hold it on longer and deny Peters the pass. He got some breathing room around lap four when Gifford stalled, causing Peters to run off the track and lose some time.
A stubborn Peters was not to be denied however, and ran Biterman back down, passing him for good on lap ten. Ray only had a two-second gap at that point but there were also only a handful of laps left. Both riders had sections they were stronger, but Ray managed to hold on to his lead for the remainder of the race, taking a well-deserved win over Peters. Bitterman claimed the final step of the podium.
Round 9 | Hobbs, New Mexico
After Peters was challenged in Denver, nobody could wait to see how he’d respond at the next round in Hobbs. And if all you did was check the results, you’d think he bounced back for a textbook double win, but the first main was anything but textbook!
The evening started off looking like business as usual, with fastest qualifier Preston Taylor, Peters and crowd favorite, Jared Lesher (who races a two-stroke) all taking commanding wins in their heat races.
The best action of the night came in the first Pro Main, with no fewer than four different leaders, and constant attacks and charges by all four of the top finishing riders. The gauntlet was thrown when Harriman took the holeshot with Bitterman right on his heels. Harriman quickly opened up a small gap on Bitterman as KP, Lesher, and Taylor pushed and passed their way up into the top five. On lap four Harriman tucked the front in a bowl, allowing Bitterman, Peters, and Lesher by. Peters immediately went into attack mode but Bitterman was having none of it, responding to every attack with a perfect counter. Behind them both Lesher and Taylor, who had gotten around Harriman, were turning some of the fastest laps of the night and were both catching the lead duo.
On lap eight Peters finally made a move stick and took over the lead. Bitterman showed off all of his extra training he has been putting in and immediately counterattacked in the whoops. The next several laps saw Bitterman launch attack after attack on Peters, but the roles were reversed and now Peters had all of the answers. The constant battling slowed the two leaders down and on lap 13, Lesher took advantage, passing Bitterman and taking off after Peters. The charge didn’t last long as he tucked the front a few turns later. That let Bitterman and Harriman by. At the finish, it was Peters, Bitterman, Harriman, Lesher, and Seminoe rounding out the top five.
All bets were off for the second main with so much speed shown by so many racers. The inverted start also mixed things up. Carlos Short took the holeshot and led the pack through the whoops but tangled with Bitterman at the end of the whoops, putting them both down. Peters and Lesher both capitalized the most, avoiding the tangle and taking off into the lead.
Lesher kept the pressure on for the entire race but never caught Peters. The gap did open up and close down several times bit he never got close enough to make a pass and eventually backed off slightly to finish second. The best racing on the track was farther back as Bitterman, who had lost several positions in his tangle with Short, was riding the wheels off his Honda to make up as many points as he could. Peters, Lesher, and Taylor were likely out of reach but he made it to fifth by halfway and closed the gap to Harriman in fourth to under two seconds by the end. Peters, Lesher, and Taylor filled the podium, with Harriman and Bitterman finishing fourth and fifth.
Round 10 | Amarillo, Texas
They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and the track at Amarillo was no exception, with long lap times and a very supercross-like feel. The competition was bigger too, with two very fast riders, Matthew Curler and Iziah Clark, both returning to competition after taking some time off to heal from injuries.
After three drama-free heats, won by Peters, Bitterman, and Taylor, the fourth heat provided a little excitement. Izaiah Clark took the early lead but lost the front at the end of the first lap, dropping him to last place. He remounted and was easily the fastest rider on the track as he tried to get back to the front. He made it to second but Gardner was too far out front and took a well-deserved win.
It was business as usual for Peters in the first Pro Main. He took the holeshot and pushed hard early, opening a two-second gap over Preston Taylor by the end of the second lap. Behind them Bitterman had to work hard to get around fast starter Matt Curler, the two spending a lap-and-a-half riding side-by-side battling before Bitterman finally made a move stick and took off after Taylor. Even farther back, Clark was overcoming a mediocre start and working his up the leaderboard with smooth riding and blazing speed in the whoops.
On lap five Bitterman caught and passed Taylor for second at the same time that Clark caught and passed Curler for fourth. Both riders appeared to be matching the speed set at the front by Peters, and both had a little clear track in front of them to put in some clean laps. A small bobble by Bitterman in the whoops allowed Taylor to get back in touch and he put the gift to good use, pressing hard to get back around. After two turns running side by side, Taylor tucked the front and not only lost the position to Bitterman, but also Clark.
With the laps running down and Clark two seconds back, Bitterman was putting in consistent laps, hoping to hold off Clark, but Clark was determined and riding very well. The two riders seemed evenly matched around the entire track, except in the whoops, where Clark was enjoying a small advantage. He finally caught Bitterman just as Peters was taking the white flag. Clark pounced early on the last lap, blitzing the whoops, but Bitterman was ready for it and defended perfectly. Clark came back at him at the next turn with a dive to the inside, making the pass, but on the exit Bitterman’s front wheel touched Clark’s rear wheel, sending Bitterman to the ground with only a few turns to go. Peters took the convincing win, with Clark, Taylor, Bitterman, and Curler rounding out the top five.
Aaron Seminoe holeshot the second Pro Main, but his lead didn’t last for long because Peters was on fire with a brilliant start from the second row and took over the lead before the first lap was finished. Clark also had a great start from the second row but was a few positions behind Peters, making his way up to fourth by the end of the first lap, with Bitterman one second behind him. Clark got around Gardner early on lap three and set off after Seminoe, catching and passing him on lap five. At the same time, Bitterman, who had caught and was pressuring Gardner, visibly slowed and started looking back, most likely with some kind of problem. Taylor got by for fifth but then both riders moved up a spot when Gardner went down a lap later.
On the twelfth lap Clark made a mistake, gifting Taylor second place and putting himself right in front of Bitterman. Izaiah kept it smart and safe, finishing third behind Peters and Taylor, while Curler got around Seminoe late in the race to finish fifth, right behind Bitterman.
It was a perfect sweep in Texas for Peters, who set the fastest lap, won his heat, and dominated his mains. Clark, Bitterman, Taylor, and others all seem to be improving every weekend, but whenever one of them gets close, Peters seems to find another gear and go even faster. Now Arenacross heads back in the red dirt of Oklahoma. Is there anyone who can get to the checkers before Peters? Tune in next week to check it out!