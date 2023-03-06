Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Wake-Up Call

March 6, 2023 6:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 8 (of 17) — Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Florida

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States United States Honda CRF250R
7Chris Blose Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States United States Kawasaki KX250
8Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States United States Honda CRF250R
9Cullin Park Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States United States Honda CRF250R
10Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States United States Yamaha YZ250F
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 2023 Daytona Supercross 250SX overall podium: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Max Anstie (Honda), and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha).
The 2023 Daytona Supercross 250SX overall podium: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Max Anstie (Honda), and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha). Align Media

Supercross

Daytona - 450SX

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States Honda CRF450R
4Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States GasGas MC 450F
5Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States Kawasaki KX450SR
6Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
8R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States Husqvarna FC 450
9Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States KTM 450 SX-F
10Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States Husqvarna FC 450
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
Eli Tomac (Yamaha) Align Media
Eli Tomac, his family, and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew celebrate his seventh Daytona Supercross 450SX main event win.
Eli Tomac, his family, and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew celebrate his seventh Daytona Supercross 450SX main event win. Mitch Kendra
The 2023 Daytona Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (KTM, and Chase Sexton (Honda).
The 2023 Daytona Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (KTM, and Chase Sexton (Honda).
 Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia99
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States74
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States71
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States71
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States70
7Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States60
8Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States53
9Tom Vialle France52
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States51
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States186
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States181
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States176
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany138
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States135
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States132
8Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States103
9Joey Savatgy
Thomasville, GA United States85
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States84
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia101
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States80
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States69
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States63
6Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil63
7Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States52
9Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States51
10Dylan Walsh United Kingdom49
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 2 (of 12) — Wild Boar GNCC — Hog Waller — Palatka, Florida

GNCC

Wild Boar - Overall Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:38:53.499 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:41:06.459 Belton, SC United States KTM
3Craig Delong 02:41:23.078 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Ricky Russell 02:41:47.650 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
5Ryder Lafferty 02:43:10.610 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
6Liam Draper 02:43:27.477 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
7Jordan Ashburn 02:44:32.368 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
8Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:58.259 Australia Kawasaki
9Grant Baylor 02:45:29.228 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
10Grant Davis 02:45:38.170 KTM
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryder Lafferty 02:43:10.610 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
2Liam Draper 02:43:27.477 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
3Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:58.259 Australia Kawasaki
4Grant Davis 02:45:38.170 KTM
5Angus Riordan 02:46:25.479 Woodland, CA United States KTM
6Ruy Barbosa 02:46:25.905 Chile Honda
7Cody J Barnes 02:46:58.130 Sterling, IL United States Honda
8Jonathan Johnson 02:47:27.410 Landrum, SC United States Beta
9Mason Semmens 02:49:18.556 Australia KTM
10Jesse Ansley 02:52:17.550 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 02:56:32.298 Erin, NY United States Yamaha
2Jhak Walker 02:58:05.120 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
3Dakoda Devore 03:00:03.290 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4Van Gosselin 03:08:10.758 Pownal, VT United States KTM
5Landon Lynn 03:10:46.419 KTM
6Jason Lipscomb 03:11:26.412 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
7Sawyer Carratura 02:37:53.855 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
8Jonathan Ecklund 02:51:08.379 Houtzdale, PA United States KTM
DNFZack Hayes 00:00:00.000 Sumter, SC United States KTM
GNCC

Wild Boar - WXC Race

March 4, 2023
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 02:03:24.037 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Rachael Archer 02:04:47.290 New Zealand Yamaha
3Rachel Gutish 02:08:13.916 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
4Shelby A Turner 02:08:24.219 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:24:30.170 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Kayla Oneill 02:28:42.019 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
7Sheryl B Hunter 02:32:14.750 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
8Marika Hamel 02:36:39.690 Joly GasGas
9Elizabeth Perez 02:38:13.579 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
10Megan Barnes 02:44:12.759 Okeechobee, FL United States Husqvarna
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States55
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States55
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States39
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States37
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States32
6Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States29
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States27
8Lyndon Snodgrass Australia25
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand22
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States21
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States60
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia46
3Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand40
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States37
5Ruy Barbosa Chile33
6Mason Semmens Australia28
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States28
8Grant Davis 27
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States24
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States22
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States60
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States46
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States37
4Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States33
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States33
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States30
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
8Landon Lynn 16
9Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States14
10Jonathan Ecklund Houtzdale, PA United States13
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States60
2Rachael Archer New Zealand50
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States42
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada36
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States32
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States29
7Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States25
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States24
9Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States23
10Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States14
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 10 (of 14) - Amarillo National Center
Amarillo, Texas

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 3

Pro 1 (122cc – Open)

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 3 (of 6)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
