It’s been an up and down start to 250SX East for Phoenix Honda’s Cullin Park and Progressive Ecstar Suzuki’s Marshal Weltin. Park was solid at the opener in Houston before suffering an AC joint separation in Tampa. Weltin missed both main events to start his season in Houston and Tampa, but was able to make his first main of the year in Arlington. Both had some good rides in a few of the Triple Crown races, but the overall results were off from where they both wanted to be.

Here's what each of them had to say after the race.

Cullin Park | 14th in 250SX

Racer X: Fourteenth tonight here in Dallas. Just kind of take me through your day and what you thought of it out there in the Triple Crown.

Cullin Park: First-ever triple crown for me. These were the two mains that I missed last year in my rookie year. Got into the Triple Crown and after Tampa, I got a grade three AC separation at Tampa. So didn’t even think that I was honestly going to be able to be here. Wasn’t able to ride in between. I did ride Thursday before I flew out just to make sure I could ride. Definitely weak today. I was on struggle street all day. I had two consistent mains going. I went 10-10, and then a 20. Killed my overall, obviously. Just someone had gone down, and their bike flipped into me. There was nothing I could do. I should have just put myself in a better position. Overall, just to be able to even be here in Dallas and race, be in the Triple Crown, learn more. That’s my first ever time racing one, so definitely mixed emotions on the night, but happy I got through it.

What’d you think of the track? The whoops got kind of notchy, but for the most part it looked good in other spots.

I got lucky with the whoops because yesterday they were gigantic, and luckily, they shaved them down a little bit. Just having a weak shoulder. Then obviously they started to get super chewed up, and then the dragon's too. Both those for me, just being weak. They were tough. Then third main, everything was just mangled so you were just trying to stay alive out there.

With the AC separation and you dealing with it going into Daytona, I have to imagine it’s going to be a little tough, right?

Yeah, but I have another full week now, so I’ll just go home, get recovered, and then I think I’ll just get better and better as the weekends go on now.