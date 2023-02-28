Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Full Schedule

Listen: Ricky Carmichael and Ben Townley on DMXS Radio!

February 28, 2023 11:35am | by:
Ben Townley is back in the U.S. with his sons to race the 14th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at the Daytona International Speedway and other amateur races over the next few weeks. BT101 is busier than ever with his online training program, adventure ride business, and a brand new 700-acre multi-use track in New Zealand. We covered all that and more, and it sure was fun going down moto memory lane with the Kiwi legend!

Ricky Carmichael, the GOAT, came by and we talked about everything racing, including why Jett should absolutely be riding a 450 at Daytona! He is looking forward to getting the MX Sports and Daytona families together for the RCSX next weekend, too!

Check it out on your favorite podcaster!

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Direct link: https://www.dmxsradio.com/162-rc-ben-townley/

