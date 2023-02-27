Video highlights from the seventh round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the third 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the seventh round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

The Arlington Supercross also featured the 250SX Futures, which was won by Yamaha's Daxton Bennick again. Remember, there are no championship points in the 250SX Futures main events. The championship finale is the only event that counts for the championship.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Arlington Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class