Watch: Arlington Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
February 27, 2023 10:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the seventh round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the third 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the seventh round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
The Arlington Supercross also featured the 250SX Futures, which was won by Yamaha's Daxton Bennick again. Remember, there are no championship points in the 250SX Futures main events. The championship finale is the only event that counts for the championship.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Arlington Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Arlington 2023
Main Event Results
Supercross
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 25, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|5 - 2 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|3 - 3 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|8 - 1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 6 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Supercross
Arlington - 250SX EastFebruary 25, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|2 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC United States
|4 - 1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|5 - 9 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|3 - 4 - 9
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Arlington - 250SX FuturesFebruary 25, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA United States
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Preston Boespflug
|Battle Ground, WA United States
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ United States
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Bryce Shelly
|Telford, PA United States
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|62
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|57
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|53
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|53
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|158
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|155
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|130
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|122