Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 7 (of 17) — AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
Supercross
Arlington - 250SX EastFebruary 25, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|2 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC United States
|4 - 1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|5 - 9 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|3 - 4 - 9
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|6 - 12 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|7 - 6 - 7
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA United States
|15 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ United States
|8 - 8 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID United States
|9 - 7 - 16
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 25, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|5 - 2 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|3 - 3 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|8 - 1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 6 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|6 - 5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|4 - 7 - 7
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|7 - 8 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|11 - 9 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR United States
|10 - 11 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
Supercross
Arlington - 250SX Futures Main EventFebruary 25, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Daxton Bennick
|6:59.434
|8 Laps
|49.418
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Casey Cochran
|7:06.750
|+7.316
|50.566
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Preston Boespflug
|7:07.804
|+8.370
|49.672
|Battle Ground, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|7:12.063
|+12.629
|49.728
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Bryce Shelly
|7:27.267
|+27.833
|52.241
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Trevor Colip
|7:33.030
|+33.596
|52.706
|Bowling Green, IN
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Cole Davies
|7:34.937
|+35.503
|53.711
|Waitoki
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Slade Varola
|7:37.298
|+37.864
|53.329
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Avery Long
|7:39.185
|+39.751
|53.228
|New London, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Blake Gardner
|7:48.368
|+48.934
|54.172
|Canyon Country, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|62
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|57
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|53
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|53
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|52
|7
|Tom Vialle
|52
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|49
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|43
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|37
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|158
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|155
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|130
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|122
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|121
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|113
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|90
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|85
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|84
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|101
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|69
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|63
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|63
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|52
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|51
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|49
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 9 (of 14) - Lee County Events Center - Hobbs - New Mexico
AX Pro
AX Pro Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 3
Pro 1 (122cc – Open)
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through Round 1 (of 12)
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|25
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|16
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|15
|7
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|14
|8
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|13
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|12
|10
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|11
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|30
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|21
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|18
|5
|Mason Semmens
|16
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|15
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|14
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|13
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|12
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|11
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|30
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|25
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|21
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|16
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|15
|7
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|14
|8
|Aaron Zielfelder
|Madbury, NH
|13
|9
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|12
|10
|Blaceton Moore
|Glouster, OH
|11
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|30
|2
|Rachael Archer
|25
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|16
|6
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|15
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|14
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|13
|9
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|12
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins