Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

February 27, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 7 (of 17) — AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States United States2 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States United States4 - 1 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France5 - 9 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
5Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom3 - 4 - 9 Honda CRF250R
6Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States6 - 12 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
7Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States7 - 6 - 7 GasGas MC 250F
8Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States15 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
9Chris Blose Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States United States8 - 8 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
10Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States United States9 - 7 - 16 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) Align Media
The 2023 Arlington Supercross 250SX overall podium: Nate Thrasher (Yamaha), Jordon Smith (Yamaha), and Hunter Lawrence (Honda).
The 2023 Arlington Supercross 250SX overall podium: Nate Thrasher (Yamaha), Jordon Smith (Yamaha), and Hunter Lawrence (Honda). Align Media

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States5 - 2 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States3 - 3 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States8 - 1 - 3 Kawasaki KX450SR
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 6 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
6Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States6 - 5 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
7Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States4 - 7 - 7 GasGas MC 450F
8Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States7 - 8 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450
9Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States11 - 9 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
10Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States United States10 - 11 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Cooper Webb (KTM)
Cooper Webb (KTM) Align Media
The 2023 Arlington Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (KTM, and Chase Sexton (Honda).
The 2023 Arlington Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (KTM, and Chase Sexton (Honda).
 Align Media
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX Futures Main Event

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Daxton Bennick 6:59.4348 Laps49.418 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Casey Cochran 7:06.750+7.31650.566 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Preston Boespflug 7:07.804+8.37049.672 Battle Ground, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Julien Beaumer 7:12.063+12.62949.728 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Bryce Shelly 7:27.267+27.83352.241 Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Trevor Colip 7:33.030+33.59652.706 Bowling Green, IN United States Kawasaki KX250
7Cole Davies 7:34.937+35.50353.711 Waitoki Yamaha YZ250F
8Slade Varola 7:37.298+37.86453.329 Kawasaki KX250
9Avery Long 7:39.185+39.75153.228 New London, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Blake Gardner 7:48.368+48.93454.172 Canyon Country, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) Align Media
The 2023 Arlington Supercross 250SX Futures main event podium: Daxton Bennick (center), Casey Cochran (right), and Preston Boespflug.
The 2023 Arlington Supercross 250SX Futures main event podium: Daxton Bennick (center), Casey Cochran (right), and Preston Boespflug. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia73
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom62
3Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States57
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States53
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States53
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States52
7Tom Vialle France52
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States49
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States43
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States37
Full Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States158
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States155
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States130
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany122
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States121
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States113
8Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States90
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States85
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States84
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia101
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States80
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States69
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States63
6Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil63
7Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States52
9Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States51
10Dylan Walsh United Kingdom49
Full Standings

AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 9 (of 14) - Lee County Events Center - Hobbs - New Mexico

AX Pro

AX Pro Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 3

Pro 1 (122cc – Open)

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through Round 1 (of 12) 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States30
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States25
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States18
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States16
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States15
7Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States14
8Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States13
9Lyndon Snodgrass Australia12
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States11
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States30
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia25
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States21
4Ruy Barbosa Chile18
5Mason Semmens Australia16
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand15
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States14
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States13
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States12
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States11
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States30
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States25
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States18
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States16
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States15
7Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States14
8Aaron Zielfelder Madbury, NH United States13
9Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States12
10Blaceton Moore Glouster, OH United States11
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States30
2Rachael Archer New Zealand25
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States16
6Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States15
7Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States14
8Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States13
9Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States12
Full Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 3 (of 6)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now